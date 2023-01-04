Consider a Simplified Employee Pension plan in 2023

A Simplified Employee Pension Plan (SEP) combines the best features of an employer-sponsored retirement plan with the simplicity of an IRA. It allows employers to make deductible retirement plan contributions directly into separate IRAs that are owned and controlled by each participant in the plan.
— All taxable businesses, including small business owners with limited number of employees and independent contractors
— Tax-exempt organizations
Participant Eligibility Restrictions:
Employees who performed service for the employer in three of the past five years and are age 21 or older may be eligible if they earn $750 (indexed) in the plan year. Previously listed restrictions may be reduced or full eligibility immediately may be selected. Certain employees may be excluded, including non-resident aliens, acquired employees, and union employees.
Required Employer Contribution:
None, unless the plan is Top Heavy (see Top Heavy Plans below).
Maximum Deductible Contribution:
The lesser of: 25% of employee’s compensation (self-employed Schedule C filer uses modified net business income and a reduced contribution rate of 20%) or $66,000. Compensation is capped at $330,000. Contributions must generally be the same percentage of compensation or same dollar amount for all eligible employees (including the employer).
Maximum Employee Deferral:
No salary deferrals allowed, unless the plan is a SAR/SEP established before December 31, 1996.
— May be established and funded by tax-filing deadline plus extension
— Minimal paperwork and administrative expenses
— Employer contributions are discretionary each year and tax-deductible for the business
— Each employee (including the employer) has his or her own SEP IRA and can direct investments or select an advisory program independently of other participants.
— $6,500 ($7,500 if age 50 or older) traditional IRA contribution for 2023 can be deposited into a SEP IRA — No formal termination required
— Withdrawals may occur at any point; however, the distribution is taxable as ordinary income and a 10% penalty may apply before age 59½
For the years a plan is Top Heavy (total value of key employees’ accounts is >60% of value of all accounts and key employees receive a contribution of 3% or more), employers must make a minimum contribution of 3% of compensation to non-key employees.*
* Key employees include 1) a 5% or greater owner of the company, 2) a 1% owner having annual compensation >$150,000, or 3) an officer with compensation >$215,000. Stifel does not provide tax advice. You should consult with your professional tax advisor regarding your particular situation.
Article provided by David Hood, Jr., AAMS™, a Financial Advisor with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, member SIPC and New York Stock Exchange, who can be contacted in the Owosso office at (989) 494-5474.
