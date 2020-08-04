Rezoning revives former church

OWOSSO — Josh’s Frogs, a nationally known animal breeding company, has been granted a rezoning that will allow the business to expand into a vacant church building.
During a virtual meeting Monday, Owosso City Council members voted unanimously in favor of rezoning the 1.5-acre property, the former home of West Michigan District Wesleyan Church at 715 S. Washington St., from R-2 two-family residential to B-1, which allows light commercial businesses.
Josh’s Frogs owner Josh Williard told council members the expansion would free up space in the pet frog business’ longtime location on Elm Street, and enable 15 to 20 of his 100 employees to move to the new site.
“I’m here in support of this rezoning request, not just as an economic developer but as a neighbor,” said Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, the only member of the public to speak during the public hearing that preceded the vote. He said he lives near the former church.
“I think this is an absolutely wonderful use for the building. Instead of being tax exempt, it will put the building back on the tax roll,” he said.
Mayor Chris Eveleth and council member Dan Law also noted the tax revenues that would come to the city as a result of the rezoning.
Council member Janae Fear said she was initially opposed to the rezoning because city planners had viewed the property as an opportunity for redevelopment into multi-family housing such as townhouses. She also expressed concern that a future owner might put the property to a different type of commercial use.
“Once we change it from residential, it is business going forward,” said Fear, who went on to vote to approve the rezoning.
Because Josh’s Frogs is an exclusively online retailer, the only traffic impact will be employees coming and going, though the business occasionally hosts tours of school groups and scouts, Williard said.
He said he doesn’t plan to make any exterior changes to the church building, with the exception of an outdoor handicap ramp.
City planner Justin Sprague said he found rezoning the land to B-1 a use compatible with the neighborhood, which includes residential, industrial and commercial zoning. He said very few other properties zoned B-1 in the city could meet Josh’s Frogs’ expansion needs.
In June, Owosso Planning Commission members recommended the council approve the rezoning request with a few qualifications in light of neighbors’ concerns. For example, a sign will be put up by the city to prohibit commercial traffic in an alley directly south of the property.
Josh’s Frogs began as a hobby in an apartment, later moving to an office building on Corunna Avenue and, in 2013, moving again into a 37,000-square-foot, five-story building behind McDonald’s.
Growth is driving the company’s expansion. The Josh’s Frogs Facebook page boasts nearly 140,000 “likes.”
“We’re now the largest online retailer of reptile and amphibian products, as well as the largest breeder of captive-bred dart frogs in the United States, and probably the world,” Williard said on the Josh’s Frogs Facebook page.
The Elm Street facility features temperature-controlled rooms lined with terrariums filled with thousands of frogs: tadpoles, froglets, and full-grown and breeding frogs.
Species include pacman frogs, tree frogs, poison dart frogs, Solomon Isle leaf frogs and toads. The poison dart frogs are the most popular pets because they are brightly colored and diurnal (awake during daylight hours).
The company’s employees — many of them zoologists — breed fruit flies and crickets for frog food. A stockroom holds dry goods such as cages, lights and heaters. Packers work near conveyor belts, shipping orders that come in from online marketplaces. On the second floor, a full range of terrarium plants are cultivated.
As a child, Williard previously told The Argus-Press, he spent many hours exploring the swamp near his parent’s house in Jackson, which inspired his interest in amphibians. To this day, the one-time pastor describes himself as a dart frog hobbyist and vivarium enthusiast.
Mayor pro tem Sue Osika told council she took a tour of the facility earlier Monday.
“It’s a very interesting, great story (Williard) has,” she said. “I saw some frogs and spiders. Talking to Josh, I know he’ll be a good neighbor.”
Williard told council members he was grateful for “the way people in the city have worked with us.”
