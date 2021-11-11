Saddling up for savings

DURAND — Owning a horse is expensive, and Brightside Used Tack and Consignments is aiming to help more people fulfill their equine passions by making it a little more affordable.
The new mother-and-daughter business, 8555 Monroe Road, sells reconditioned horse accessories such as saddles and halters, tagging them at half the price of new — or even cheaper.
“We wanted it to be accessible to people who might not otherwise be able to afford it,” Jorie Barrett, 19, said. “We really went for quality and for price.”
She and Rachel Barrett, 50, both longtime horse owners and riders who live on a farm in Shiawassee Township, drove “all over” Michigan last summer gathering merchandise for Brightside from horse people they’d connected with through Facebook.
Setting up inside a renovated storefront close to I-69, Brightside offers boots, leads, tail extensions, horse shoes, western and English show costumes, hats, bits, saddle pads and more. Launched Oct. 22, the store is already taking off.
“It has been a huge success — we’re getting a lot of consignments,” Rachel Barrett said Tuesday as a customer who had driven from Oxford checked out the merchandise and made a purchase.
Three saddles were sold last Saturday alone, her daughter added. Part of the draw is a store policy that allows customers a 24-hour trial after purchase to make sure the saddle fits the horse.
Brightside also repairs winter blankets, rents out pricey clippers so customers need only purchase blades, and permits them to try out as many bits as it takes to please finicky horses.
A public ribbon-cutting is set for noon on Friday, and a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Barretts hatched the idea for the store after the used horse accessory shop in Macomb County where they’d shopped for their own horses closed a few years ago, creating a need for another one.
“It was a dream I thought would never be a reality, but after life slowed down with the pandemic, we started thinking more about it and decided to make it a reality,” said Jorie Barrett, a 2020 Corunna High School graduate.
First up was finding the right space for the business. It turned out to be an extra storefront previously used by next-door neighbor All About U Fitness and Wellness — Jorie Barrett’s workout place.
Thanks to her father, Jim Barrett, brothers Jack and Justin Barrett, and neighbor Jason VanNewkirk, new paint and flooring were added.
Next came the inventory, which went on display following intense reconditioning. Rustic decorative flourishes include a friend’s old barn door posted behind the service counter, an accent wall covered with wood planks from a barn in Laingsburg and a wrought-iron table top repurposed as a wall-hanging.
“It’s been fun. I really do enjoy it,” said Jorie Barrett, who will handle most of the day-to-day operations. Her mother works as an occupational therapist in Lansing.
Brightside is right in Jorie Barrett’s comfort zone. She got her first pony at age 2, rode trails until she was 5 or 6 and then began participating in pleasure shows, including the Shiawassee County Fair, collecting about 50 ribbons. She also competed on the CHS club equestrian team, capturing a Top 10 district ribbon.
Jorie Barrett currently gives riding lessons to children and is training two young horses, never letting the spina bifida she was born with get in her way. Her love for horses was probably inspired by her mother.
“I think it’s a disease. I got it at age 7,” Rachel Barrett said of her interest in horses. “I rode at a rental stable and I was hooked. But I didn’t get my first horse until I was 13. Then I fell into dressage.”
Today, the Barretts provide a home to several horses on their 12-acre farm. Most are older horses, up to age 34, that nobody else wanted. Rachel Barrett trains her own horses.
“(Here’s) why I love horses,” she said. “They have the ability to heal parts of you that you didn’t even know were broken.”
More offerings at Brightside are in the works, such as programs to educate people on basic horse and stable management, and exclusive after-hours shopping for such groups as 4-H clubs.
“We are delighted to see Brightside Used Tack choose Durand for their business,” Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, said via email. “A used equine equipment shop is a unique concept for this area. We wish them much success.”
BRIGHTSIDE USED TACK AND CONSIGNMENTS
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, by appointment.
Contact: (989) 277-8917, brightsideusedtack@gmail.com, Facebook
