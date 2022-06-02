Atomic Tacos remains successful through hard times

OWOSSO — Atomic Tacos food truck is thriving after it opened its second location May 10 by the Village Care Pharmacy.
“We originally started at the Owosso Farmer’s Market when we very first opened two and a half years ago,” said co-owner Joel McGuire. They were much more mobile then — doing events, graduation parties and block parties.
After they did an event at Horrocks Farm Market in Lansing, the good feelings were mutual between the businesses and they decided to form a partnership.
“It’s been a good fit for us,” McGuire said. Being there helped the food truck to grow enough to create a location in Owosso.
Since having a semi-permanent location, their numbers and sales have increased.
McGuire said their current business model is to set up semi-permanent locations, rather than doing events like they did previously because they found they were “just burning energy” and not seeing enough return. By setting up a location where people can find them consistently, they’re able to get more involved with the community.
Atomic Tacos still does some events, but very few, and the slots book up quickly.
“We do a lot more business at this location as an everyday set up,” he said. Doing events depends on staffing, which has been hard for them to find lately.
“We don’t want to disappoint people so we’d rather give them a location they can come find us,” McGuire said. “If we overextend ourselves and I don’t have staffing show up, we’d have to close this location to be able to do those events, and we want to make sure we’re giving the best quality — whether it’s our time, product and all that — to our customers.”
A general manager runs the Lansing location while McGuire runs the truck in Owosso. He and his wife, Cassy, do this full time, only closing eight weeks out of the year.
“This is the busiest street corner in town, so we met with the owner (Pharmacy Manager A.J. Gajera) and we discussed having our truck located here,” McGuire said.
Gajera said he allowed the food truck to be parked in his parking lot because they had a permit from the city, the food tasted great and he wants to support local businesses and the community.
The food truck creates all sorts of fusion-styled tacos and burritos, meaning they combine flavors that do not typically go together. McGuire said recipes rotate out, but at any given time there are three protein options: pork, chicken and beef.
Some items on the menu include a Thai chicken taco and a Korean barbecue taco. In the past, they’ve made an Irish burrito with corn beef, potatoes and coleslaw.
“We do have a surprise coming for Curwood weekend — we have a dessert item coming so its going to be kind of exciting,” McGuire said. “It will only be at this trailer for the time being.”
McGuire revealed late yesterday after it was approved by the health department that the dessert will be Hawaiian Shave Ice.
“These are all recipes/menus that I’ve created,” McGuire said. His business partners are his father, Jeff McGuire, and Matthew Jabs.
Jeff McGuire was scheduled to operate one of the food trucks until he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago, Joel McGuire said.
He is “sidelined” for the time being as he undergoes treatment, but continues to support and cheer them on.
Matthew Jabs is an investor and he brings outside business perspective and experience. He helps with all the business processes outside the kitchen.
They hope to expand and have trucks in East Lansing, Brighton, Mount Pleasant and Traverse City, but there is no time frame for the expansion, McGuire said. If they did a permanent setup in a building, they would do a “quick service type” with a drive through option.
“We’d love to do brick and mortar, but everything would have to be right. It’s not anywhere in the near future for us, but it is definitely something we’ve talked about as business partners,” he said. “We’d love to be involved in our local community first — we’d love to have it be Owosso.”
McGuire is all about friendly competition and welcomes other food trucks.
“I would be more than willing and happy to have someone park right next to me,” he said. Recently, there were three other food trucks within walking distance to his.
“I think it’s good for the community to have lots of options for food trucks,” he said. “In my experience, the more food trucks, the more people will come because it’s more of an experience.”
Even though sales are increasing now, it hasn’t always been that way. They first opened in October 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
McGuire said with the lockdowns, regulations and people not going out, a lot of events were canceled and a lot of money was lost. He said it came down to luck — catching the right events and the right locations that allowed them to survive the pandemic.
“I don’t have a quitting mentality,” McGuire said. “I said to myself, ‘if I fail, I could just do it again.’”
Since then, they have been able to rebuild and grow stronger than they were before the pandemic.
“You should follow your passion and stay positive,” McGuire said.
That is easier said than done, but McGuire and his partners have done it, even when faced with other difficulties.
McGuire said it has been a rough year for his family, but they refuse to give up. In addition to his father being diagnosed with cancer, McGuire was recently told he might need open-heart surgery which he hopes to schedule during their 8 week-off season in January and February.
“I have zero regret for opening this. Some days it’s exhausting, some days it’s stressful, but every day is exciting,” McGuire said. “You’ve got to do what you’re passionate about and for me it’s this.”
