Our business is built on relationships, and relationships are built on trust. As a Stifel client, you trust us to make sound investment decisions on your behalf. You also trust us to make sound decisions in protecting your assets and data from cybercriminals. Your trust is our most important asset.
What can you do to
protect yourself from
cybercrime and fraud?
n Protect your passwords and PINs. Do not share your passwords or PINs with others or store them on your computer. Change your passwords and PINs regularly and use a different password and PIN for each of your accounts.
n Don’trRespond to emails requesting personal information. Legitimate companies will not ask you to provide or verify sensitive information through e-mail. If your financial institution actually needs personal information from you or your statement, call the company yourself — using the number in your files or on your statement, not the one the e-mail provides!
n Read your statements. Read all your monthly account statements (bank, brokerage, credit card, etc.). If you see a mistake on your statement or do not receive a statement, contact your financial institution or credit card issuer immediately and follow-up in writing, where necessary.
n Secure your confidential documents. Keep all your financial documents in a secure place, and shred documents that have confidential financial or identification information before throwing them away.
n Safeguard your social security number. Do not use your Social Security number as a username, password, or PIN, and make sure that it does not appear on your printed checks. Keep your Social Security card in a safe place and avoid carrying it with you.
n Perform a periodic “identity theft” check. Reviewing your credit report may alert you to inaccuracies and unauthorized activity. You can obtain a free credit report every 12 months from three different credit bureaus by contacting the Annual Credit Report Request Service at AnnualCreditReport.com. This is the only authorized online source for you to get a free credit report under federal law.
For more tips on how to secure your digital life, or what to do if you fall victim to identity theft or cybercrime, visit stifel.com/cybersecurity.
— Article provided by Dave Hood, Senior Vice President/Investments, and Christine Mueller, Client Relationship Manager, with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and New York Stock Exchange, who can be contacted in the Owosso office at (989) 494-5474.
