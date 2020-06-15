Dance instructor undertakes fundraiser for HVAC unit

OWOSSO — For small business owner Kim Remenec, navigating the process of reopening without a revenue stream has been challenging.
Remenec’s dance studio — Kim’s Dance Dynamics — is in need of a new HVAC unit. While the project was originally slated to be completed this year, the loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic has kept studio doors closed since March 13 and forced Remenec to put the project on hold.
Now, however, the improvements may not have to wait much longer. The studio, 1085 E. M-21, recently was approved for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s MI Local Biz program, a joint effort with crowdfunding platform Patronicity that matches donations on a 1-to-1 basis up to $5,000.
The online fundraising campaign runs through July 5. As of this morning, $3,510 of Remenec’s $5,000 goal has been raised. All contributions up to the $5,000 fundraising goal will be matched by the MEDC.
“When I was approved for this, I thought, ‘Wow, 30 days, that’s a short amount of time to raise $5,000,’” Remenec said. “The fact that we’re over $3,000 right now, I’m in awe. It’s not the end of the road yet, we still have a ways to go, but already the overwhelming amount of support has been just really heartwarming to see.”
Remenec has been a dance instructor in the Shiawassee area since 1990, and in 2005, after more than 10 years of instruction at the Bohaty School of Dance, Remenec took ownership of the building under the title Kim’s Dance Dynamics.
The facility — which serves children 3 to 18 and averages approximately 250 students per year — traditionally holds classes Monday through Thursday during the school year, ending with a formal recital in May. Shorter class sessions are held during the summer months, according to Remenec.
The coronavirus has brought things to a standstill this year. The resumption of classes is up in the air and the year-end recital has been postponed to at least August, Remenec said.
Her studio has three dance rooms and two heating/cooling units. Remenec would like to consolidate the two units into a single, more-efficient system.
“This (new) unit would bring more outside fresh air into the dance rooms, which would provide more frequent air exchanges in between classes,” Remenec said. “The unit would include an air purification system that reduces microorganisms in the air by 95 percent. Our dance rooms have no outside windows, so this improvement would be equivalent to opening a window on a hot stuffy day.”
The cost of the new HVAC unit is approximately $10,000, Remenec added, and through the MEDC fundraising campaign, she hopes to cover the cost of improving air quality in the studio without implementing a tuition increase to families.
“It’s extremely important (to maintain current tuition rates) because so many families have been affected by this (pandemic), whether they’ve been laid off or they’re on unemployment,” Remenec said. “The future is uncertain. A lot of parents already make a huge sacrifice to send their children to dance classes so there’s just no way I could raise tuition to fund this project.”
Among the 38 patrons who have donated is Justin Horvath, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP).
“I am really committed to spending and supporting our small businesses in Shiawassee County,” Horvath said. “Kim’s Dance Dynamics is a valuable part of our business community, they have a lot of students, a lot of people work with Kim, you know, it’s a part of that community fabric. I just want to do a little bit to try to help her out. It’s a great business and I’m very confident she’s going to get the $5,000 raised, which will give her $10,000.”
Remenec hopes to reopen her studio to students in July, with numerous virus-related precautions in place.
More than anything, she just wants to provide that creative outlet for students once again.
“Our studio is more than the dance steps we teach,” Remenec said. “Our dance classes help develop important life skills such as learning to be respectful, confident and independent. We teach not only to have an appreciation for the art of dance, but to reach for high achievement in academics, citizenship and to create friendships that will last a lifetime.”
To donate to Kim’s Dance Dynamics, visit patronicity.com/project/owosso__kims_dance_dynamics_breathe_in_the_future#!/.
Donations are also accepted offline; checks can be mailed to 1085 E. M-21 Owosso, MI 48867.
