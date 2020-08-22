Financial advisers ready to renew ties with clients

CALEDONIA TWP. — Workers pounded overhead as they installed a new roof, while inside the flooring was mostly cement, and wires were visible through open parts of the ceiling Friday morning at the Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group office.
The financial advisers switched from Wells Fargo Advisors to Stifel Financial Corporation Aug. 13 and are still settling in to their new quarters, the former Drew’s Steakhouse building at 1865 E. M-21.
Despite the ongoing work to extensively renovate the old restaurant into a professional office complex, the seven members of the group — four advisers and three client associates — have been making themselves and their clients comfortable on one side of the large building, divided into cubicles and offices.
Previously, before leaving Wells Fargo, the team had been working remotely from home because of the coronavirus. Now they’re all together, though they are social distancing and sporting face coverings.
“This is beginning to feel like home,” said David Hood, senior vice president/investments and branch manager. “It’s nice to get back into an office and have the staff working here. It’s been a nice reunion. Working together has been great.”
Hood and partner Paul Schluckebier, managing director/investments, managed $480 million in client assets at Wells Fargo before changing to Stifel, a national wealth management and investment banking firm that’s been in business for 130 years.
“We love the long-term tradition and stability that Stifel offers to our clients,” Shluckebier said.
“Stifel believes as we do that by placing clients’ interests first, the clients prosper,” Hood said.
Stifel has about 400 offices across the country — with 17 in Michigan — and about 2,500 financial advisers. Hood and Schluckebier said for four years they researched a number of companies before choosing Stifel, impressed by the company’s consistency, stability and impeccable reputation.
“We researched multiple firms to find the firm that was the best fit for our clients,” Schluckebier said.
He said he regrets security industry rules prevented him from telling his clients in advance about the group’s move to Stifel.
“This came as a total surprise to our clients,” Schluckebier said. “We wish we could have told them something ahead of time.”
Turns out, the partners didn’t have to worry. Their clients have shown they are loyal to Schluckebier and Hood as advisers, regardless of their professional affiliation, bombarding the new office with phone calls and requests to transfer their accounts.
“It’s been a waterfall of support from our clients. We are so heartened by the fact that so many of them have reached out to us,” said Schluckebier, who was named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“We will continue to provide our clients with advice to build wealth, and we do that by listening,” Hood said.
In addition to Schluckebier and Hood, the new Stifel team is composed of Kelly Schluckebier, financial adviser associate; Christine Mueller, client relationship manager; Robin Durepo, senior registered client service associate; and Bridget Newbury, client service associate.
“Our team has been spectacular in working with clients through this transition,” Schluckebier said.
Hood agreed: “They have truly worked tirelessly. We’re proud of them.”
The group offers the full range of financial products and services, including investment banking, retirement planning and cash management.
The plan for the group’s new space is to build out offices, conference rooms and a central administrative area in the large space at the south end of the structure over the next four to six months, and move in.
Afterward, the space the team is currently occupying on the building’s north end will be leased to an office tenant.
Already, the structure — which sat vacant for roughly seven years — and surrounding land is seeing significant improvements, including the transformation of a one-time restaurant into office space, and the addition of freshly paved parking lot and protective berm.
“We struggled to find appropriate space, which is a great sign because it means Owosso doesn’t have a lot of vacant buildings,” Schluckebier said. “For us, the opportunity to repurpose the building after so many years is exciting, and it’s going to be a great home for our clients.”
He and Hood said they are pleased with the construction process so far. They used local companies for most of the work: heating and cooling, electrical, building construction and the parking lot.
They plan to host an open house once the job is complete and invite the community to check out the building.
Hood and Schluckebier have known each other for 30 years, and worked together at Wells Fargo and its predecessor, A.G. Edwards, for 16 years.
Schluckebier grew up in Frankenmuth, paying his way through college with money saved from baling hay and straw, hoeing crops and bagging sacks of black turtle beans. A financial adviser and Owosso resident since 1984, Schluckebier is a certified financial planner.
He is deeply involved in the community, having served as trustee of the Shiawassee Community Foundation, vice president of the Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees, board member of the United Way and past president of the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education. He also served on the board of trustees of Baker College of Owosso and the Shiawassee Valley Development Corporation.
He and wife Cindy Schluckebier have three children and live on a farm in rural Shiawassee County.
Hood grew up in Owosso, spending most of his childhood on a farm.
He spent summers baling hay and selling vegetables that he grew in the garden. He rode horses in the Ranger 4-H Club and worked in the family business, Hood’s Soda Pop Shoppe.
Hood has worked in the financial services industry since 2004. His community activities include serving with Rotary International and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.
He has also served as a volunteer in the Shiawassee United Way, Boy Scouts and Friends of the Shiawassee River.
He is married to Lisa Hood, and they have four children.
