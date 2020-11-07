The Argus-Press
OWOSSO TWP. — Rollhaven Skating Center is closing for good Nov. 29, the owners announced Friday.
Rollhaven, located at 119 N. Delaney Road, enjoyed a strong following for 45 years. Thousands of skaters took to the rink over the decades for teen nights, birthday parties, matinees, school parties and other special events.
“We are sad to announce that, as all good things must, skating in Owosso is coming to an end and we will be closing our doors,” owners Danny and Kim Brown posted on the Rollhaven Facebook page Friday, adding that their Rollhaven location in Grand Blanc will remain open.
“We want to thank all of you that have come skating in the past from near and far, for supporting our skating center and the sport that we love,” the post said. “We will miss you all.”
The owners did not specify why they are closing the Owosso Township roller rink, but noted that skating will continue until Nov. 29, “with as much skating time as possible so everyone can get at least one more time to skate.
“We will be doing birthday parties and private parties so there’s still a chance to create more memories,” the post continued.
A November calendar posted on the Facebook page offers more details about skating days and times. The Browns said they will be posting more information in the coming days.
The Browns owned a third Rollhaven location, in Flushing, putting it up for sale in 2018.
In 2008, the Browns received the prestigious “Rink Operators of the Year” award in 2008 at the Roller Skating Association Convention and Trade Show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
