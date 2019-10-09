WARREN — Art Van Furniture is rewarding unsung heroes who uplift others through simple acts of kindness and selfless displays of courage.
As part of its “Inspiration Lives Here in Our Community” initiative, shoppers are encouraged to nominate an unsung hero they know in their community who positively impacts others through their words or deeds.
Each of Art Van Furniture’s 77 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa will award a $1,000 gift card to a hero in their community. Recipients will have a chance to win one of six $5,000 home makeovers.
Nominations can be submitted through Oct. 14. Entry forms and instructions are available online at artvan.com/community.
