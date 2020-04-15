Relief grants awarded to 23 small businesses

LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Monday announced 23 businesses from eight area communities have won final approval for relief grants from the Michigan Strategic Fund to help them deal with fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic in the state — not a financial windfall, but still “a blessing,” according to one recipient.
“I’m so incredibly grateful. It’s an unbelievable gift,” Wendy Hogan-Kribs said Tuesday. “I got all my bills paid up to today, who knows about the future. But I can start today not behind.”
Hogan-Kribs said businesses could have asked for up to $10,000; she requested and received $6,000 for the Dairy Den in Laingsburg. She said when she added up all the bills she had due, the total was $5,952.
A Shiawassee County committee from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC), reviewed nearly 100 grant applications from area businesses before selecting the 23 recipients and issuing $93,200 in grants earlier this month.
Preliminary approval for the grants was announced two weeks ago, although businesses were not named until recipients completed required documentation.
Hogan-Kribs said the Dairy Den, 750 E. Grand River Road, was set to reopen this spring as a full-service restaurant serving both lunch and dinner, rather than as just an ice cream shop. The renovations were complete and only needed a final health inspection.
The inspection, however, was canceled because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” orders. Hogan-Kribs said she initially offered takeout food, but scaled that back to Thursday and Friday delivery service.
“We’re not set up for social distancing, so I just didn’t feel safe (with takeout). The local support movement has been phenomenal,” she said, adding the health department provided special permission — because of the postponed inspection — for her to deliver soups, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches and her “famous” ice cream sandwiches in the community.
“We make a little profit on delivery, enough to pay bills that are due,” she said. “My whole family is working (her husband and three children). I laid off my employees. They are high school students and people with special needs, a vulnerable group: I just couldn’t (have them at risk).”
Among the other recipients was Stomping Grounds Coffee in downtown Durand, which has been open for takeout only the past several weeks. The coffee shop was among several businesses to receive $8,000.
“We’re averaging about 30 percent of our typical sales (because of the stay-at-home order). It’s great to be among those selected,” owner Theresa Zdunic said Tuesday. “We’re very grateful.”
The grant program was designed to provide local companies working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
At Flagg’s Automotive, 6611 S. M-52, owner Todd Flagg said his plans for the $2,500 he received have changed as additional funding options become available. Initially pegged for mortgage payments on his building, with Small Business Administration options for that, he now is targeting the money for general operation costs.
“It’ll help keep us open,” he said. “We have less traffic coming in. There’s still an occasional breakdown and some people are just in the habit of (having their vehicle serviced regularly).”
Flagg said since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, he and his wife are operating a no-contact business — providing service only by appointment and not allowing customers inside the building. Vehicles are disinfected after they are dropped off and before they are returned.
Flagg’s business opened April 3, 2019, and he said one of the biggest disappointments has been the inability of being able to celebrate his one-year anniversary, but he’s hopeful he can do so once the state orders are lifted.
Many of the business selected are closed at this time because of the governor’s stay home, stay safe order.
Additional funding opportunities for local businesses will be announced as they become available, officials said in a press release.
The Michigan Strategic Fund program authorized the MEDC provided up to, $10 million in grants and, $10 million in loans. Local businesses sharing in grant funding (and amounts) allocated locally include:
- Dowen’s Delux Barber Shop, Corunna, $1,600
- Riverbend Bowl, Corunna, $5,000
- Dietrich Flower Shop, Durand, $1,250
- Jon Michael’s Jewelers, Durand, $2,500
- HQ Pizza and Fun Bunker, Durand, $8,000
- Lockhart’s Authentic Grooming, Durand, $8,000
- Stomping Ground Coffee, Durand, $8,000
- The Dairy Den, Laingsburg, $6,000
- Morrice Barbershop, Morrice, $2,500
- Fit Physique, New Lothrop, $5,000
- Funny Pages Hobbies, Owosso, $2,361
- Back Of House Services, Owosso, $3,000
- Bea’s Bakery, Owosso, $3,000
- Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates, Owosso, $3,000
- Nom Nom Sweeties, Owosso, $3,000
- The Bake Shop/Apple Tree Lane, Owosso, $3,000
- The Vintage Barrel, Owosso, $3,000
- Fitness Coliseum, Owosso, $5,000
- House of Wheels, Owosso, $5,000
- Shiawassee Family YMCA, Owosso, $5,000
- Flagg’s Automotive, Perry, $2,500
- The Village Hair Shop, Vernon, $2,500
- Vernon Area Florist, Vernon, $5,000
Final criteria for grant selection included diversity of the business; geographical location and the significance of the business to that specific area; the impact the grant dollars would have on helping the business; how the grant dollars will be used; completeness of the applications and if there were other financial tools that the business could access.
Businesses are encouraged to follow the SEDP and SRCC on social media for the most up-to-date announcements. COVID-19 related federal and state resources for businesses of all sizes can be found at shiawasseechamber.org.
