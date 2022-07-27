CHESANING — There won’t be a beverage shortage at the next Weisenberger family party.
Main Beverage Company in Owosso delivered two cases of Busch Light to Weisenberger Farms on Thursday as part of a national Anheuser-Busch initiative to support farmers. Nick Weisenberger said the opportunity came about when Dave Niewiadomski, sales director at MBC and Weisenberger’s brother-in-law, asked if MBC could adorn the Weisenberger’s combine with Busch Light marketing for the initiative.
“Being farmers in a farm community our entire life, it was to me an opportunity that we would love (to do),” Weisenberger said. “Busch Light’s always been for the farmers and gives back.”
Weisenberger said his grandiose plans for the beer included “getting together for a family barbeque and having Busch Light together.”
Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of MBC, announced in May an initiative in collaboration with John Deere to bring limited-edition “For the Farmers” 12-ounce cans in 24- or 30-pack cases of Busch Light to fans across the country, according to a press release. The release states that “Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100K, with John Deere matching Busch Light’s donation, for each case sold.”
Farm Rescue is a nonprofit organization that helps farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and volunteer labor to perform time-sensitive services. It has helped more than 850 families since its inception in 2005, per the press release.
“Supporting the farmers hits home for us with so many of our employees being involved in farming. It hits on so many levels in the community that we had to take advantage of the program and do something special for it,” Niewiadomski said. “We chose the Weisenberger family because they are very involved in the community and the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association (MMOGTA).”
Keith Maike, owner of MBC, said farming is a strong reflection of the Chesaning community.
“Our community is made up largely of farmers and by giving back to the community where we can, this couldn’t be a better way to show it,” he said.
Josie Weisenberger, 10, daughter of Nick and Becca Weisenberger, voiced her appreciation for MBC’s delivery to her family’s farm.
“I feel honored to have everyone come here because not a lot of kids get to have a farm or do the stuff that we do. I’m very happy that we get to have all this stuff,” she said.
Nick Weisenberger is a fourth-generation farmer on Weisenberger Farms, a 1,650-acre property established in 1949. If Waylon Weisenberger, son of Nick and Becca Weisenberger, is any indication, the Weisenberger family legacy will live on, even if he wasn’t initially sold on farming.
“I didn’t think I was going to do this at all, but I ended up doing it more than I thought,” he said. “There’s a lot you can get done in a day. I like what I do on the farm.”
Waylon Weisenberger, 9, said some of his responsibilities include moving tractors, helping fix broken equipment and his favorite: using the combine for corn and wheat harvesting with his cousins.
Waylon’s cousins Jackson and Layne Niewiadomski were in attendance at the delivery Thursday.
“I like farming because I get to do stuff with my grandpa and hang out with him, including driving the combine,” said Jackson Niewiadomski, 13. He also said combining was his favorite part of farming.
The Anheuser-Busch initiative is closed for further orders in 2022, per the press release, but MBC will remain active in the community. MBC will be at the MMOGTA’s 48th annual Gas Tractor Show August 19-21 at 17180 Ferden Road in Oakley. More information about the show can be found at mmogta.org.
