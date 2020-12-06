OWOSSO — When you’ve been in the auto repair business for 72 years, you see a lot of things.
Reeves Wheel Alignment has seen four generations of customers, a stellar reputation, financial glory days and tough times, and a handful of near-deadly mishaps.
On Friday, Reeves also saw the businesses close — because of a lack of qualified personnel — after serving the community for seven decades. Gilbert’s Hardware and Appliance recently purchased the building, at 206 S. Water St., and plans to use it as an appliance warehouse.
Reeves was one of the oldest businesses in downtown Owosso.
“To me, it’s the end of an era,” customer Tom Perkin of Bennington Township said Wednesday at the shop. “We’ve lived here for 49 to 50 years and we always came to Reeves. When you come here, you’re like family — period. That’s the most important thing.”
“It was the integrity,” wife Linda Perkin said. “We always knew we’d get an honest opinion of what was wrong (with our vehicle) — we never had to worry about that.”
The Perkins were among the dozens of customers who have stopped by to say thanks and so long to the owners, brothers Glen Reeves, 55, and Jeff Reeves, 59.
“Every day, customers have come in and shared their stories,” Jeff Reeves said. “It’s been great, because we get to say goodbye. We’re going to miss them. It’s been two weeks of mostly wonderful emotions. We’ve been truly blessed.”
The Reeves brothers have been operating the business on their own for 23 years, having taken over from their father, founder Clay Reeves, an Owosso native who retired in 1997 (but often came to work anyway) and passed away in 2014.
The older Reeves, after returning from fighting in World War II, went to work for a car dealership on Main Street in downtown Owosso. In 1948, he purchased a vacant two-bay gas station directly across the street and wheeled over his equipment.
“Reeves Wheel Alignment was born,” Jeff Reeves said.
In the fall of 1955, Reeves moved into a larger space — the building currently occupied by Sunnyside Florist, at the corner of Park and Comstock streets in downtown Owosso.
The wheel alignment shop stayed downtown but moved one more time, in 1982, to its current location, formerly Josling Tire. Major remodeling brought the total number of bays from eight to 12. Adding a body shop brought the new building up to about 11,000 square feet.
Once the brothers assumed ownership they divided up shop duties, with Jeff Reeves handling the mechanical end and Glen Reeves handling customer service. The brothers said their father possessed both skills in spades.
“It took two of us to do what he did,” Glen Reeves said. “He was a leader in the church, and a leader in this community. When you wanted something done, he got it done.”
“Dad was a man of few words but when he spoke, people listened,” Jeff Reeves said.
Clay Reeves was also a military hero, earning three Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for his brave actions during the invasion of Iwo Jima in February 1945.
On Day Four of the invasion, Reeves saw the American flag raised on Mount Suribachi. The first two times he was wounded, getting hit by shell fragments in his arm and leg, he was medically treated and returned to combat.
The third time he was wounded, by a gunshot to his right leg, resulted in his evacuation from the island after 30 days of fighting. Reeves received the Silver Star for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity while acting as platoon leader.”
Reeves stayed quiet about his remarkable service until the 1980s, when a history teacher at Ovid-Elsie High School asked him to talk to the class. After that, Reeves was a guest speaker at many area schools, including in Linda Perkin’s classes in Morrice. Reeves’ sons still have the thank-you notes sent to their father by Perkin’s students.
Jeff and Glen Reeves said their father taught by example the importance of serving the community where they live and do business. Like their father, both brothers have sat on many local boards and committees, including ones that promoted downtown Owosso.
Jeff Reeves has instructed classes at the Baker Automotive Diesel Institute. Glen Reeves is a trustee on the Brady Township Board and financial officer of the Chesaning American Legion Post 212.
“That’s what Dad instilled in us,” Glen Reeves said. “You have to take an active role in your community.”
The elder Reeves also taught his sons to treat customers as if they were family. On one memorable day, a woman’s car lost its muffler as she was driving by the shop with a young child in the back seat. She came in, told Jeff Reeves her problem and announced she didn’t have any money.
Jeff Reeves asked his dad what he should do, since the shop was overbooked with repair jobs. Clay Reeves asked him a question he never forgot: “If that was your wife or mother, how would you want her to be treated?”
Needless to say, scheduled work was set aside so the woman’s muffler could be replaced — free of charge.
“What a lesson I learned that day,” Jeff Reeves said. “It has treated me well my whole career.”
When Jeff Reeves was a kid living with his dad, mother Faye and siblings in Oakley, he spent many summer days in his father’s shop, sweeping the floor and looking at automobiles, which “enamored” him. He was highly mechanically inclined.
Having taken several college courses in mechanics, he joined Reeves Wheel Alignment in 1979.
Glen Reeves entered the family business in 1987, following a stint in the U.S. Navy.
“It was a natural transition after the Navy,” Glen Reeves said. “I was good at the counter and getting people what they needed, and getting them going in the right direction.”
The Reeves family boasts many military members. But out of Clay and Faye’s 10 children, only Glen and Jeff Reeves followed in their father’s business footsteps.
No regrets, they said.
During a walk one day, Clay Reeves gave Jeff Reeves the facts about the life of an auto repair shop owner: “You’re never going to get rich, but you’ll get a lot of respect in the community and you’ll have a comfortable life and be able to raise a family.”
“Every bit of it came true,” Jeff Reeves said.
Clay Reeves could have added that sometimes you can get injured, too. He was working on a Model A one day when a tool on the frame machine broke, causing a fracture to his collarbone.
Another time, he was performing maintenance on a hoist when a plug suddenly shot up and broke his jaw. The third incident was the most serious: When a clutch failed, Reeves was pinned under a truck and had to be extricated.
But, like on Iwo Jima, Clay Reeves lived to tell the tale.
Jeff and Glen Reeves never had an on-the-job accident. Highlights over the years have included forging business relationships and friendships with customers, who could turn a bad day into a good one.
“When things were down, I always had a customer come in and cheer me up,” Glen Reeves said.
The decision to close the shop was difficult but the brothers said they had little choice.
“This industry, like many of the skilled trades, has no one coming into it,” Jeff Reeves said. “We have such a lack of staff, we can’t bring it into the next generation. Being an auto tech is a hard way to make a living, and you need a lot of skill.”
The brothers were pleased when Gilbert’s Hardware purchased the Reeves building, located across the street from the store.
“Reeves did all of our service work (on vehicles),” Gilbert’s owner Bill Gilbert said. “They are very honest, and they would fit us in whenever they could. They exemplify business people, that’s for sure.”
He said the new building — signifying a business expansion in an era of contraction — will be easier to manage and closer to the store than the storage space Gilbert’s has been renting on South Delaney Road in Owosso Township.
“This is part of the growth cycle in our appliance business. We were bursting at the seams here,” Gilbert said. “We might use the glassed-in area (in the front of the Reeves building) to display scratch and dent appliances.”
Gilbert’s father, store founder Chuck Gilbert, and Clay Reeves were good business friends, serving on the same downtown boards for many years. A mutual friend told Gilbert and the Reeves brothers their fathers would be proud of how things have worked out.
Neither Jeff nor Glen Reeves is ready to retire, but they plan to take a little time before deciding on their next challenges. For a few moments, they’re allowing themselves to reflect back on a job well done.
“With all the community support, I can look back and say I don’t know that I could have done any better,” Jeff Reeves said.
“At the end of the day, we took customer service to the next level and I’ll always be proud of that,” Glen Reeves said.
Well done gentlemen, while it's sad to see you close, we are happy for you. Thank you for many, wonderful years of auto service!
