Tractor parts company to redevelop part of Simplicity site

DURAND — The owners of J&J Ag Equipment are planning to renovate a portion of the old Simplicity building, 209 S. Oak St., where they will open a facility for their own company, and rent additional space to other small businesses.
J&J Ag is a supplier of new old stock, OEM and used parts for John Deere equipment dating the 1930s.
Josh Hicks and John Roberts, owners of J&J, say they want to to bring life back to Durand and the Simplicity building because they are both from the area.
“We are excited to be working with the city of Durand and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) to bring our business to Durand and new life back to the old Simplicity building,” Hicks said via email. “As the owners of J & J have grown up and lived in the area, Durand holds a special place in our hearts. Being able to give back to the community of Durand is a rewarding opportunity.”
Roberts said the partners are working to finalize development and funding plans with the help of the city, Shiawassee Economic Development Project and other outside consulting agencies.
“Initially, it will be important to stabilize the current infrastructure and bring purpose back to the building,” Roberts said. “In a future state, we hope to increase the administrative capacity of the building to allow for our company’s growth, as well as, a home for additional small businesses. If we can achieve our goals, this building will once again bring jobs and revenue to the city of Durand.
“We look forward to being an active part of Durand’s community and its future growth. This will be a lengthy process and will be happy to share more as plans become reality. We appreciate the outpouring of community support and patience as we navigate the reconstruction process,” he said.
SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath said it’s exciting to see the redevelopment.
“While it will certainly take significant time to put all of the construction and financing pieces together, we are convinced that J&J Ag Parts has the team and the vision to be successful, along with a pro-business partner in the city of Durand,” Horvath said.
The site has been vacant since Simplicity Terex moved to a new plant across the street. The vacant factory has suffered fires and in September a portion collapsed along Oak Street.
For more information on J&J Ag, visit their Facebook page or jjagparts.com.
