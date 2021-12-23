OWOSSO — Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse was totally destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning, but fire-resistant doors likely saved neighboring businesses Lily Pearl’s Lounge and Foster Coffee, according to Owosso’s fire inspector.
“I can’t say that for sure just because I wasn’t here for it,” Owosso Fire Inspector Matt Harvey said. “More than likely, it would have spread very quickly. That’s the bad thing with some of these older buildings, they do spread.”
Harvey said Lula’s and Lily Pearl’s are located in two separate buildings connected by two openings. Lula’s owner John Beilfuss had fire-resistant doors installed, which cost about $8,000 each. The doors are metal and use a temperature sensor, or are wired into a building’s security system. Higher-quality fire-resistant doors like those at Lula’s are rated to last about three hours against intense fires, which is how long it took to bring Tuesday’s fire under control.
“What happens with this door is that even if it’s left open it has what’s called a fusable link in there,” Harvey said. “It works like a sprinkler system. It’s the same with these doors.”
Harvey said one of the fire-resistant doors was closed at the time of the blaze, and one was open. The open door functioned exactly how it was supposed to, detecting a temperature of about 150 degrees and automatically closed itself, sealing the fire inside Lula’s and keeping it out of Lily Pearl’s.
“It depends what they’re set at,” Harvey added. “It detects heat and automatically dropped … You look at the charred area, all this would have been gone.”
He pointed out heat marks on the brick walls next to the doors, signs of intense heat from the fire on the Lula’s side, and encouraged downtown business owners to install the fireproof doors because the buildings are so old and burn quickly.
“The fire doors work,” Harvey said. “I know people get upset with us, but we’re not out there to get people to spend a lot of money to put these things in. We’re here to save lives.”
Inside Lula’s, hundreds of Beilfuss’ cookbooks, which he collected during his travels around the country and world, were lost, along with approximately $60,000 of alcohol and the entire food inventory. Beilfuss said Tuesday he isn’t sure what his next steps will be or if he will rebuild.
A Lula’s and Lily Pearl’s employee started a GoFundMe fundraiser for her co-workers and friends to help them get through the holidays. The employee, who identified herself as Stephanie Goetzinger, posted the fundraiser Tuesday. As of this morning, 180 people had donated $12,715. The original goal was $10,000.
Lula’s originally opened at its 113 S. Washington St. location in 2013. Beilfuss’ Cajun-style recipes were learned from his family and traveling around the world.
Lula’s closed on March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed for 16 months. The restaurant re-opened in July with a rebuilt and reconfigured kitchen, additional beer taps, and a streamlined menu focused on dinner service.
(0) comments
