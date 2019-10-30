OWOSSO — Through the years, stories have circulated about The Armory in downtown Owosso being haunted.
Recently, Michigan-based paranormal investigation team Aura Investigations examined the building and now is lending support to those claims. Investigators say three instances of electronic voice phenomena (EVP) were detected in the basement of the 104-year-old building during an overnight examination Oct. 13.
John Bucholz, one of Aura’s founding members, said a particular basement room in The Armory instantly got his attention.
“When I first came it was about 10:30 p.m. that night and they had to show me around because I’ve never been in here before, I’ve never been on the property,” Bucholz said. “When they took me down into this back room where we got the biggest hits of evidence, when I walked into that room my skin started to crawl, instantly… It really attracted me to that room after that.”
Aura’s findings were presented Tuesday during the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking session “Topics @ Twelve,” which took place in the downstairs conference room of The Armory.
Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason said the decision to have the building investigated came out of a staff brainstorming session.
“We’ve always had reports and stories of paranormal activity in the building, and we just thought it would be kind of a fun thing to investigate and check out,” Deason said. “When they investigated it, it was a full moon, you know, everything you would want in place was in place, so we thought this would be a great Halloween program.”
The building, 215 N. Water St., was constructed in 1915, and served as a home to the 144th Unit of the National Guard until the unit moved to a new facility on Corunna. The site also hosted various community events — weddings, concerts and debates — until 2007.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce purchased the building in 2014, and the space was remodeled before the chamber and other tenants moved into the building in 2017.
In talking with construction workers during the remodel, Deason said, he learned of reports of workers hearing voices, seeing shadows and hearing footsteps throughout the building.
To look into those claims, Deason and his fellow staff at the chamber contacted Aura Investigations, based in Owosso.
The group, which does investigations at no cost, previously examined Durand’s Union Station and the Corunna Historical Village, as well as several homes and businesses throughout Michigan.
On Oct. 13, eight members of the Aura’s team set up audio recording equipment throughout The Armory in an effort to confirm signs of the paranormal. The investigation itself ran from approximately 1 to 5 a.m., as team members surveyed the building while recording equipment was running.
The basement room that made Bucholz’s skin crawl previously held a swimming pool that has since been covered up, is under renovation as a yet-to-be-announced tenant plans to occupy the space, according to Deason.
The room is adjacent to the building’s boiler room, Deason added, and it was in that space that Bucholz said the team captured three separate instances of EVP.
Tuesday, Bucholz played the audio clips for an audience of roughly 60 people.
Sounds that appear to be voices saying “Abandon,” “Let’s get her out,” and “I’m Frank Witten,” were deciphered by Bucholz and his team.
Bucholz added that his team also witnessed the presence of two shadowy figures during the four-hour investigation, and he said that each of the voices picked up by the equipment appeared to be masculine in nature.
Bucholz could find no historical records linking a Frank Witten to The Armory, though he plans to research the name — and various spellings of it — in the coming weeks, he said.
Deason said he’s never personally experienced any paranormal activity inside The Armory, but he found the Aura’s presentation to be interesting.
“I’m not surprised that there may be some things going on here and I think it’s something maybe we can explore further and see if we can prove further,” Deason said. “They’d like to come back and we’d like to have them back and see if they discover anything else. I think that’d be exciting.”
Chamber Member Engagement Specialist Tasha Carroll, who helped bring Aura to The Armory, said she enjoyed the presentation.
“I liked that he (John) kept it so positive, that he was like, ‘Just talk with them,’ you know what I mean?” Carroll said. “He made it very accessible. What should we take away from this? ‘Well, there are spirits here and feel free to rub shoulders with them and talk to them.’ I thought that was really neat that he made it so casual, it doesn’t have to be this big other realm kind of stigmatic thing, it’s just ‘Have a conversation, the spirits are here.’”
For more information about Aura Investigations, call John at (989) 627-8172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.