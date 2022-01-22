Chamber board taps Adams for top spot

OWOSSO — After serving as the acting president for six months, John Adams has been named the president/CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber board of directors’ choice for the organization’s top post is an Owosso native who holds an MBA and previously served as the Chamber’s vice president.
“I’m honored to be selected to lead such an outstanding and historical organization in our region,” Adams, 40, said Friday at the Chamber’s office inside The Armory. “I’m looking forward to leading the SRCC into the future.”
Board Chairwoman Charlene Hebekeuser said in a news release she was excited to announce Adams’ promotion.
“This move ensures continuity in the organization and positions us well to fulfill our mission,” she said.
Adams stepped up when it counted. After longtime Chamber head Jeff Deason retired, Greg Klapko was tapped as his replacement but left seven months later, last July, for another position. Adams, then the vice president, agreed to take the reins.
“The board was very supportive during that time,” Adams said.
So was the “outstanding team” at the Chamber, he said, which includes Kylie Hollis, marketing and events coordinator; Allie Marcelo, member development coordinator; Sally Warren, accountant; and Albert Martenis, manager of The Armory property, which is owned by the Chamber.
“The energy, commitment, and passion of the current staff is definitely going to take the Chamber of Commerce to new heights and allow them to meet all of their goals,” Chamber Board Vice Chairwoman Laura Archer said in the release.
Adams became the organization’s vice president less than a year ago, in February 2021, having been hired away from Baker College, where he had worked for 15 years in various capacities: admissions adviser, employment coordinator for the Owosso campus and manager of institutional reporting for the Baker College system.
Adams and Klapko, the director of career services at Baker, were colleagues before Klapko took over the Chamber. Adams was also, not incidentally, the Chamber ambassador on behalf of Baker College of Owosso for five years.
“Being ambassador gave me a real familiarity with the Chamber organization, along with my working relationship with Greg Klapko, who was the president/CEO,” Adams said. “He contacted me about the vice president position, and I was thrilled to make the move and become part of this organization.”
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The state of our Chamber is strong,” Adams said. “Over the last year, we have maintained our membership levels, introduced a digital monthly newsletter, revised and brought back our regular programming, which had been on pause during the pandemic, and had six new resident and business organizations move in to The Armory since July.”
Returning programs include Chamber A.M., held at Big Boy restaurant, which went dark for 18 months until it was brought back in November.
Topics@12 will resume at The Armory on Tuesday.
Looking ahead, Adams said the Chamber is gearing up to launch a new website showcasing members and the region, and aims to strengthen partnerships with such sister groups as Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and Owosso Main Street.
“We’re also going to continue to look at our member services and programming to make sure we’re delivering the most relevant and current resources,” he said.
Adams grew up in Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School in 2000. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science/public administration from Calvin University four years later, and an MBA from Baker in 2017.
He lives in Owosso with his wife, Natasha Adams, and their children, twins Madelynn and Lucas, 8, and 18-month-old Elliette.
For information about the Chamber, visit shiawasseechamber.org or call (989)723-5149.
