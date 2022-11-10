Financial Planning
Update Your Financial Plan
n Gather up-to-date, comprehensive, and accurate account information.
n Assess your goals and objectives.
n Consider significant life events that have occurred since you last updated your financial plan.
n Meet with your Stifel Financial Advisor to update your financial plan.
Did You Know?
50% of those individuals who have prepared a financial plan feel like they are on track to meet all of their financial goals. Only 32% of those individuals without a financial plan feel like they are on track.
Source: “Household Financial Planning Survey” conducted in
2012 by the Consumer Federation of America and Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards,
Inc.
Consider Year-End Tax Planning Strategies
n Work with a tax professional to determine whether it would be appropriate to harvest unrealized gains or losses.
n Discuss with a tax professional whether you could benefit from making a qualified charitable distribution from your IRA.
n Consider making annual exclusion gifts.
n Learn the difference between a traditional and Roth IRA.
n Consider contributing to a Roth IRA if you are in a lower tax bracket.
Did You Know?
73% of individuals with a Roth IRA have worked with a financial professional to develop a strategy for managing income and assets in retirement.
Source: Investment Company Institute IRA Owners Survey (2016)
Maximize Your Health Benefits
n Take advantage of free preventive care services.
n Consider your deductible and out-of-pocket maximum when determining whether to schedule elective/non-emergency procedures this year or next year.
n Utilize your flexible spending account.
n Contribute to your health savings account, if eligible.
Did You Know?
If you are enrolled in Medicare, you are not able to contribute to an HSA. However, if you have reached age 65, you can use funds in an existing HSA to pay Medicare premiums (except premiums for a Medicare supplement policy).
Source: IRS Publication 969 (2017)
