Hands-on farm education center to reopen

ST. JOHNS — The IQhub, located at AgroLiquid, 3055 W. M-21, will reopen Tuesday.
The IQhub will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for the public and small groups, including day cares, senior care centers and homeschool students. The Kids Korner for pre-K children will remain closed.
The IQhub, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to educate the public, while bridging the gap between agricultural producers and consumers, using interactive displays and presentations, the group said in a press release. The IQhub is an educational center for agricultural history, innovation and exploration.
The IQhub will premier a video update to its John Deere tractor simulator exhibit. Guests can climb into the cab of the John Deere to experience planting crops using GPS technology while “driving” the tractor.
For the safety of guests and employees, the IQhub has increased cleaning frequency and enhanced sanitation procedures. Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer are available throughout the facility. Plan to practice 6-foot social distancing with others outside of your family/groups while visiting. Visitors to the IQhub will enter and exit only through the IQhub main entrance, please do not use the AgroLiquid entrance.
The 9,500-square-foot facility was completed in June 2014 and was created to educate visitors on how farmers produce food and fiber, while exploring our foods route from farm to fork. The IQhub is filled with 24 educational and interactive exhibits that take guests through the history of agriculture.
