OWOSSO — After three name changes, a building-fire and a few rounds of different owners, the bakery previously known as Bea’s Bakery has a fresh new start as Itsa’ Bakery Thing.

Co-owners Christopher Owens and Dawn McCoy officially bought the shop two weeks ago and were ready to go for their grand opening Saturday. The bakery’s name may sound familiar to community members as it’s a spin-off of McCoy’s restaurant, Itsa’ Deli Thing (202 W Main St. in Owosso), where Owens is also a silent partner.

