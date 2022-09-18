OWOSSO — After three name changes, a building-fire and a few rounds of different owners, the bakery previously known as Bea’s Bakery has a fresh new start as Itsa’ Bakery Thing.
Co-owners Christopher Owens and Dawn McCoy officially bought the shop two weeks ago and were ready to go for their grand opening Saturday. The bakery’s name may sound familiar to community members as it’s a spin-off of McCoy’s restaurant, Itsa’ Deli Thing (202 W Main St. in Owosso), where Owens is also a silent partner.
Owens said they were originally going to revert to the shop’s original name, Lance’s Bakery, but opted for a new name to make it their own. He added the new name will also alert customers to the fact that they will receive the same quality of food and service as they get at Itsa’ Deli Thing.
For now, Itsa’ Bakery Thing will remain a doughnut shop, but Owens said they will eventually incorporate other food items like soft pretzels and freshly-baked bread.
“It’s called a bakery … but it’s focused on doughnuts and that’s not right,” Owens said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad everyone loves the doughnuts, but we should offer more.”
The most popular pastries on Saturday were the blueberry-glazed donuts and the blueberry-filled Bismarcks, which Owens said were gone in the first hour and 30 minutes of opening, and that’s with producing double what is normally made on a Saturday. Customers also really enjoyed the triangle-shaped donuts.
“It was a line out the door for probably a good three or four hours,” Owens said. “It was crazy.”
Even by the middle of the day people continued to stop in for doughnuts.
The bakery, located at 309 N. Washington St., will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
When the business was Bea’s Bakery, the hours were 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Owens said they changed the hours because community members expressed they wanted to be able to buy doughnuts earlier and later in the day.
“Most people are at work by seven in the morning,” Owens said. The new hours give working people more flexibility.
Although much has changed with the building in a short time, the one thing that’s changed the least is the employees.
Owens said the main baker goes all the way back to when the doughnut shop first started, under the ownership of the late Lance Ellenberg. Many of the other employees have also worked for more than one owner.
“The crew that works here, they’re absolutely amazing,” Owens said. “They know what they’re doing, so why screw up a good thing?”
Carrie Ford, who has worked at the bakery for a year and a half, is excited about what Owens and McCoy have planned.
“It’s been fantastic, the new owners are amazing; they take care of us (and) I think they have a really good vision for what the bakery is going to turn into,” she said. “They have a real sense of community and what this town is about, and I think it will be good working for them.”
