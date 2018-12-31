YEAR IN REVIEW: Economic development gives county boost

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — As 2019 comes into view, there’s plenty to celebrate on the economic front in Shiawassee County, with an 18-year low in unemployment — 3.8 percent in November — industrial wages on the rise and new businesses opening.
And on the horizon a couple of companies are seeking to bring mammoth projects here.
But challenges remain, including developing enough qualified local candidates to fill open skilled positions.
“Our economic rebound continues unabated,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said recently, “but talent remains an issue. I think we’ve made great progress, but we have more work to do.”
Several businesses opened their doors in Shiawassee County in 2018, among them a Cargill feed plant, Culver’s restaurant, Elite VR, Niche tavern, Sage Market, Game Store, Nik’s Coney Island, medical marijuana firms VB Chesaning and River Provisioning, both in Chesaning, Billie Lou’s Antiques, Homeswing Golf and Four M Storage.
Companies set to open shop are Feighner’s Boat Lifts and Docks and what will be the county’s third Taco Bell.
Topping the list of firms seeking to put down roots is “Project Tim,” a multi-billion-dollar industrial development proposed for the outskirts of Durand. Given the nickname because the developer’s identity was withheld for several months, “Project Tim” turned out to be a plan hatched by New Steel International, based in Middletown, Ohio, as was revealed to the public in late 2017.
New Steel has secured options on nearly 1,000 acres and wants to build a huge plant that would produce high-strength steel and electricity. It would employ about 800 people, increase tax revenue in the area by $19.2 million and create up to 240 new small businesses. The project cost has been estimated at $5 billion to $7 billion.
But during 2018, residents heard little that’s new about Project Tim. Is the plan still a go? Horvath, who is in contact “all the time” with New Steel officials, said yes, but gave few details.
“We remain very optimistic about Project Tim,” he said. “It’s a big project, with a lot of moving pieces. It takes a long time to put a deal together. The company is in good shape with property. What needs to happen next is out of our control: They’re working on corporate issues.
“I would love to see a 2019 start.”
The proposal has sparked controversy, with proponents pointing to the economic boon the plant would bring to the area in the post-General Motors age. Opponents — some of whom live near the building site — have expressed concerns about health hazards from possible pollution, reduction in home values and the destruction of farmland.
But no one has a clear idea of just what type of work would go on inside the factory. Horvath said the lack of concrete information is feeding some of the opposition.
“People want to see what they’re getting,” he said. “The development would radically alter the Durand area. I know a lot of people are scared. But here’s an opportunity for something better. That’s the question: Are we satisfied with the way things are, or do we want to elevate the standard of living?”
Another significant development proposal, unveiled in 2018, is a $250-million solar farm in Venice and Hazelton townships. If built, it would be the largest solar farm in the state, and one of the steepest business investments the county has ever seen, generating 239 megawatts of electricity for Michigan power companies.
Assembly Solar’s visual impact would be far less than the 600-foot-tall wind turbine proposals that drew widespread opposition a year ago, resulting in stricter county rules governing wind projects.
The solar panels would be less than 16 feet tall, and located at least 50 feet from the road, Ranger Power officials have said.
Ranger Power has filed an application for a special use permit with Shiawassee County that could soon be considered by the planning commission, Horvath said. The company hopes to commence building by the end of 2019 and launch operations by the end of 2020.
“We need diversification in our economy, and we’ve gotten very favorable news on the solar project,” Horvath said. “It’s up for approval in January, and then away we go. It’s going to be the biggest project of its kind in Michigan.”
Meanwhile, the fledgling medical marijuana industry is being forced to make room for an unruly cousin after a successful statewide referendum in November allowing recreational marijuana.
The state legislature has a year to draft the rules for selling recreational marijuana, but already the city of Perry has issued a flat “not here,” and Owosso recently passed a moratorium on recreational pot shops until the rules are developed.
Chesaning has taken the lead on the marijuana business front, approving several facilities, some of which got up and running in 2018. They include:
n A grow facility at 700 N. Main St., owned by Chesaning Group LLC, on which ground was broken this past fall
n TriMed and Sweet Treets, a medical marijuana operation, also at 700 N. Main
n VB Chesaning, a grow facility at 624 Brady St.
n A grow and processing facility at 1117 N. Main
n A grow, processing and safety compliance facility at 700 Pine St.
n The Plant Life Group, a medical marijuana development on Sharon Road
n ReLeafe Center, a provisioning center at 144 W. Broad St.
n Chesaning Elite Provisioning, 101 N. Front St.
A grow facility has also been proposed in the former Garlic Acres site on M-21 in Caledonia Township, which has approved an ordinance allowing a limited number of grow facilities.
How did existing local businesses fare in 2018? Horvath said it was the best year he’s seen since hiring on with SEDP almost 20 years ago.
“Local businesses are doing very well right now,” he said. “Most of them are very optimistic about the future. Companies across the board are paying higher wages. It’s the free market working.”
Rugged Liner is among the local employers who upped their starting wages this year. Georgia-Pacific in Owosso Township, for example, is looking to hire industrial maintenance workers at $22 an hour.
“We’ve had more wage movement than I’ve seen in recent years,” Horvath said. “But living-wage jobs like these are going unfilled.”
On thing that’s needed, he said, is more customized job training, achievable by strengthening partnerships between local industrial firms, and local high schools and colleges. The state’s new Marshall Plan, which is providing funding for such collaborative efforts, should help, he said.
“The Marshall Plan will generate revenue to train our kids for welding, construction and other skilled trades,” he said. “The kids in high school right now are our future workforce. Too many have moved away. We need to retain our kids and adults, and have more move into our community. We need more population.”
Even with a strong economy, those lacking marketable job skills and who might also be coping with such social problems as drug addiction or homelessness, can slip through the cracks, he said.
“What can we do to help elevate those left behind?” Horvath said. “Many local organizations are banding together to reduce those barriers — drug court, SATA, Shiawassee Hope and Homeless Angels.”
This year, the Lansing-based nonprofit Homeless Angels moved forward with a plan to open what would be the county’s first permanent homeless shelter in Shiawassee County on Mason Street in Owosso.
The area’s tight housing market is another barrier to development, Horvath said. Communities also need to update their master plans, he said, to ensure that the desired level of commercial development occurs in appropriate areas, such as along major highways.
Advance planning, he said, should help curtail the kind of opposition the area saw to wind turbine and other building proposals such as the Feighner Boat Lifts & Docks project in Woodhull Township, which spurred objections at the local and county levels before it was approved.
“A lot of people are knocking on our doors, wanting to build things,” Horvath said. “With the knowledge that more development is coming, we need to be more proactive. We need more public engagement at every level of the planning process — cities, villages, townships and county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.