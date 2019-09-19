Seeking developers

CORUNNA — The city is taking the next step in marketing the approximately 190-acre industrial park along Parmenter Road, which has been undeveloped for more than a decade.
Monday, the city council unanimously voted to enter into a sale agency agreement with the husband-and-wife team of Shawn and Julie O’Brien, representing the real estate firm, Colliers International.
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) President and CEO Justin Horvath said the O’Briens — who now reside in Bath Township — present a proven track record that bodes well in regard to finding a potential suitor for the site.
“I’m excited about this because they bring the added horsepower to increase visibility for that property, not only in the Lansing area where they’re based, but Colliers is really an international brand,” Horvath said. “It’s going to give us more eyes on this property, it’s going to give us — hopefully — more leads that come in and ultimately advance the project here.”
It wouldn’t be the first time the O’Briens helped bring a project to Shiawassee County, according to Horvath; the two previously played a significant role in bringing in the $21-million Cargill animal feed production facility at 1509 W. Oliver St. in Owosso.
The couple both cited Colliers’ expansive global network as an advantage in marketing the Parmenter Road site.
“There were a lot of site selections done, some other big agricultural businesses around here, the one in St. Johns, the one up in Ithaca, and in each of those cases there was a major real estate firm involved in that site selection,” Shawn O’Brien said. “We know that coordinating resources will help you be more effective, and we can give you boots on the ground, up to date information as to what other properties are going for, what should we ask for, what kinds of deals are being done across the globe. We have appraisers in all facets of the state, all throughout the Midwest, we can get information quickly that’ll help you make a better decision.”
According to the listing agreement approved by the council, the O’Briens estimate the property to be worth approximately $15,000 per acre. Pending a successful sale of the farmland, the O’Briens plan to collect a 6 percent commission, a rate City Manager Joe Sawyer said was quite fair.
“There’s a lot of motivation, we get a lot of great leads from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), no question about it, but there’s a hole in our program right now in that we don’t have a relationship with a Realtor on the property right now,” Sawyer said. “As good as we’ve done with the site preparation and the visioning of the property, we’re not Realtors, we’re not salesmen, sometimes you need that party to represent you for that, but also they have a network. They have a crazy network.”
The industrial property, consisting of two adjacent parcels along Parmenter Road, nearly became an enthanol plant in 2008 before talks between the city and the company, E85 Inc., subsequently dissolved, according to City Assesor Merilee Lawson.
Over the course of the last decade, the city has invested more than $1 million into the site, adding water access, sewer lines and electricity.
That work recently attracted the attention of the state, as the SEDP was awarded a $75,000 site readiness grant for the Parmenter Road site on Aug. 20, courtesy of the MEDC.
The grant funds are a part of the state’s new competitive Michigan Build Ready Sites program, announced in April. The program is intended to assist industrial sites in becoming more attractive in the site selection process.
The Parmenter Road site was one of three in Shiawassee County to receive a grant from the MEDC. A $100,000 grant was given to a development site in Durand, and a $42,600 grant was allocated toward a potential 40-acre industrial park in Vernon Township.
Forty-five industrial sites received grant funds statewide, according to an MEDC press release.
The grant funds must be used within one year, according to Horvath, and will go toward engineering of the site.
“The idea would be, if we can work out a deal with the railroad, we could put the entrance to the industrial park right off of M-71 with a new railroad crossing, which would ease up traffic on Parmenter Road and it would bring it that much closer to I-69, and make it that much more marketable, because as you know, the way the property slopes, if you can go out to the very eastern edge of that property, you probably take off at least one, maybe two miles toward I-69, so that’s exciting,” Horvath said.
An access road in the southeastern corner of the site, which would direct traffic directly to and from M-71, thus providing access to I-69, is a concept that has been brought up by multiple companies interested in the site in recent years, according to Lawson.
The problem is, the implementation of an access road would require an additional railroad crossing, which places the authority of whether or not a road can be built in the hands of railroad officials, Lawson said.
An agreement between the city and the railroad has yet to be put in place, though talks are ongoing, Lawson continued. With grant funds going toward the official engineering — which will specifically outline the parameters of a potential access road, including where a turn lane would be added along M-71 to alleviate traffic congestion — Lawson is confident the city can present a stronger case to the railroad.
Sawyer said the engineering absolutely needs to be done.
“It doesn’t mean we need to go out and build it (an access road), but we need to have it designed, we need to have a picture of it, we need to know what we need to do to get permits from the railroad, we need to involve the railroad because part of that grant we submitted, some of that money goes to the railroad for them to do the railroad design, so we want to have that plan in the can so that the next time that question is asked of us, we can pull it right off the shelf and we can say ‘This is how long it’s going to take, this is how much it’s going to cost,’” Sawyer said.
