Decorating contest winners announced

OWOSSO — The votes for the Glow Owosso Window Decorating Contest have been counted and the winners announced Monday.
In the floral shop category, the winner was Sunnyside Florist, 123 E. Comstock St. Best display in an office window went to CLH Insurance, at 200 W. Exchange St.
First place for retail window displays was Abiding in the Vine, 115 E. Main St. Second place went to Aviator Jayne, 110 W. Main St. There was a tie for third place: Cutting Edge Salon, 110 N. Washington St., and Apple Tree Lane, 207 N. Washington.
Twenty-five local businesses entered the contest, in its third year.
“I think everybody did an awesome job,” said Shar Haskins, who serves on the Glow Owosso committee. “Some you can see spent a very long time working on their displays, while some are simple but very elegant.”
Judging was done by a group of randomly selected residents, most of whom are not involved in local businesses. Judges picked winners based on the chosen theme and how well it was executed.
Each winning business received a plaque and monetary award, which Haskins and fellow committee member John Hankerd presented during a trip to each location Monday morning.
“I’m super-excited. It’s just fun to decorate the windows and I like looking at everyone else’s,” said Aymee Henne, a stylist at Cutting Edge, who spearheaded the window display at the salon.
Cutting Edge went with a “winter wonderland” theme featuring Christmas trees, some decorated and twinkling, and decorated street lights.
Aviator Jayne created a rustic setting with tree branches, sleighs, pine cones, hanging bulbs of various shapes and sheet music displayed on an easel.
Sunnyside created a classic cityscape of various scenes, one displayed in each of several windows.
CLH Insurance decorated their window boxes with trees and lights, with the full effect best appreciated after dark.
Abiding in the Vine chose a gingerbread theme highlighted by Mrs. Claus, gingerbread cookies, hot chocolate and candy canes.
Most establishments plan to keep their holiday window displays through the end of the month, at least. Cutting Edge’s winter wonderland will be on display through January, Henne said.
The Glow Owosso Window Decorating Contest fits with it’s mission to decorate the city of Owosso for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“We spend a lot of time decorating our downtown streets,” Hankerd said. “We wanted something to go beyond the streets and into the stores. It all makes our downtown looks so good.”
