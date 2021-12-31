No longer flying solo

OWOSSO — When Tony Nash, a former hotel manager and minister, opened AZee Business Solutions six years ago, he was a “solo-preneur” working out of the house he shared with his wife and six children.
Success led the full-service digital marketing agency to expand into The Armory three years ago. Now, explosive growth has catapulted AZee into quarters three times as large: a 2,400-square-foot office suite in downtown Owosso with room for 13 employees.
“It feels amazing. I just feel incredibly grateful to God for the opportunity to serve our community,” Nash, 41, said Thursday. “I’m so passionate about Owosso. This is my home and I want it to be featured every way we can.”
As tough as it was to lose AZee as a tenant at The Armory, owned and operated by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, AZee is a prime example of what The Armory aims to do: grow fledgling companies.
“AZee Business Solutions is a tremendous success story and a fantastic example of how a business can thrive in Shiawassee County,” said Chamber Vice President John Adams. “AZee was among the original resident businesses when The Armory opened as a community hub and business incubator.
“It has been a pleasure to witness their growth, expansion, and the positive impact Tony Nash and his team have had on our region,” Adams continued. “We celebrate the success of AZee Business Solutions and The Armory model for stimulating entrepreneurial growth.”
It all started in 2015 with Nash’s vision to help companies grow their brands. He worked out of his home until he could afford to move into a tiny office in the Exchange Building.
“It was really like a janitor’s closet,” he remembered.
AZee grew to the point where Nash needed to hire an office administrator, Brenda Bruce, who still works for him. The pair moved to a larger office and began renting a second office for a graphic designer, all within the Exchange Building.
Then Nash heard The Armory was being redeveloped into office spaces for small businesses dedicated to growing. AZee was one of the first firms to sign up as a tenant.
He moved in on June 1, 2018, with three employees. By the time he left The Armory, AZee occupied 800 square feet and had 13 employees.
“We just grew and grew until we were on top of each other. We couldn’t grow anymore there,” Nash said. “When I walk into (the new space), it’s incredible to realize what’s been able to be accomplished in six years.”
COVID-19 restrictions actually boosted AZee’s business as companies scrambled to figure out a way to conduct business online. AZee was there to help them develop new websites and logos and expand their social media presence.
But AZee’s most popular service turned out to be videos, laying out what a company offered with images and storytelling that engaged viewers. In 2021, the marketing firm made 250 videos for clients from across the U.S., though most are based in Shiawassee County.
Growth continues to be the catchword at AZee: Nash is hoping the office suite will eventually house 20-25 employees.
AZee’s new digs, occupying the second floor at 114 W. Main St., have a cool, contemporary look with light gray flooring and walls punctuated with exposed brick and ceiling work dating back to when the space served as a showroom for former department store D.M. Christian.
The office suite is highlighted by a conference room with windows overlooking Main Street; and an open room with desk clusters for AZee’s graphic and web designers, social media managers, commercial photographers and videographers.
There’s also Nash’s first “real office,” featuring an interior window through which the employee workspace and conference room can be seen. Behind that is the video production room, filled with more than $50,000 in high-end equipment.
A room in the very back will soon be remodeled into a designated “play room” for employees, creative types who need a free atmosphere to produce optimally, Nash said. There’s also a studio in the works for airing podcasts and recording music.
More furniture is coming — custom-made pieces by Levi Perry at Studio Seven Twenty, who has also created items for Foster Coffee, InSight Vision Center and other local businesses.
A wall hanging near the entrance will delineate AZee’s “core values,” namely kindness, gratitude, integrity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and commitment. Once the suite is completed, Nash said, he plans to host a grand opening to celebrate AZee’s new location.
In addition, AZee recently acquired Hankerd’s print shop on Exchange, giving the marketing firm its own place to create such items as T-shirts with company logos. The shop will be renamed AZee Printing Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.