Courtesy Photo
Employee of the Month
Kristie Taphouse, right, was named March Employee of the Month for Corunna Public Schools. She was honored during the March 15 Board of Education meeting. Taphouse was hired in December 2019 as a paraprofessional at Elsa Meyer Elementary. “I am honored to be a part of the district that gave me my first education and to be working with teachers who taught me. I am thrilled to work at Elsa Meyer Elementary with an amazing staff, that I now call family, and the students I get to help on their educational journey,” she said. Taphouse is pictured with Board Trustee Jeff Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.