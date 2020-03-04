OWOSSO — On Tuesday, the city of Owosso issued 12 ordinance violation tickets after the Matthews Building owner failed to make any required repairs to the downtown structure within the required time period.
City officials have said the partially condemned building, 300 W. Main St., has become a dangerous eyesore, with a collapsed roof, missing windows and other deficiencies. Owner Nemer Haddad was given 30 days to make basic repairs to secure the building, but no work was done within the deadline, which passed Friday.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the citations each impose a $75 fine and give Haddad 14 days to correct the violations. That’s the first step — following a notice period — the city’s code enforcement department takes in any situation like this, he said.
“We’re issuing 12 citations because there are so many violations on this building, if it goes any further we want to be able to track each violation,” Henne said. “We’re not treating this owner any differently than we would treat anyone else.”
Haddad did not respond to The Argus-Press’ request for comment.
If insufficient progress on the repairs is made within the 14 days, then the next step is for the city to issue more tickets with higher fines, $250 each, and 14 more days. After that, misdemeanor citations will be served by a law enforcement officer.
Taking Haddad to court would be the ultimate step, which Henne said he hopes the city can avoid by obtaining Haddad’s cooperation.
The city has additional leverage: Haddad’s medical marijuana license, which the city is holding as collateral. Haddad had planned to place a marijuana retail store inside the Matthews building — which he purchased last fall — but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
Haddad was going to use state funds to redevelop the building. City officials then entered into an agreement with Haddad in which he promised to either rehabilitate or demolish the building within 36 months.
Under the agreement, Haddad guaranteed one of three outcomes:
n Rehabilitate the Matthews Building in partnership with the city, Michigan Economic Development Corporation by resurrecting plans for a “capital stack” of financing that included previously awarded city abatements, MEDC grant dollars and private investment; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, bring the building up to code by making necessary repairs; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, demolish the building in accordance with the city’s building code.
In addition, the parties agreed the building would continue to be subject to code enforcement.
“Residents and business owners have made it clear that they want the city to step up our code enforcement process,” Henne said.
In return, the city agreed to allow the new owner to relocate his planned marijuana provisioning center to a different building, within local zoning regulations.
Haddad reportedly plans to open his marijuana retail store inside the Tri City Trading Post of Owosso building, 117 E. Main St., with the trading post moving to Owosso Township.
“We have more leverage with the agreement,” the city manager said. “(Haddad) could lose money if we revoke the (medical marijuana provisioning center)license. We hope they take it seriously.”
The Matthews Building has been vacant or underutilized for decades. About five years ago, local developer Randy Woodworth and partners purchased the building with a plan is to renovate the roughly 35,000-square-foot space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
In January 2019, Woodworth announced a scaled-back plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible.
The cost to completely rehabilitate the building is about $8 million, Henne has said.
