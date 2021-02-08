Chesaning Chamber of Commerce forms foundation to support area

CHESANING — The Chesaning Chamber of Commerce this week announced the official launch of the new Chesaning Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
According to a press release, Ed Rehmann & Sons Clothing and Shoes, a longtime Chamber partner, donated $4,000 to the Foundation, jumpstarting the nonprofit with funds from the store’s Chesaning Strong T-shirt campaign.
The #ChesaningStrong campaign has been both a community morale booster during the long days of the pandemic and a financial catalyst to help the Chamber, according to the press release.
“When faced with our family-owned store’s second pandemic, we knew we would have to work together to get through this one,” said Nancy Rehmann, co-owner of Ed Rehmann & Sons. “We are so grateful that our local chamber is there for our small business community, which remains the heart and soul of the town our business has called home 102 Michigan years and counting.”
The donation has allowed the 96-year-old Chamber to pursue a goal of developing a 501(c)(3) foundation to carry out the educational, civic, and charitable activities of the Chamber.
“The foundation is in its infancy so this is the first donation that we have received,” Chamber Executive Director Kate Weber said via email. “We plan to do more fundraising later this year.”
The new foundation will focus on supporting and growing local businesses with emergency grants for local businesses, support for new business ventures, and facade improvements; support for local arts, recreation and entertainment, contribute to projects enhancing and preserving the quality of life in the Chesaning area; and provide professional development, training, and scholarships for area employees and students.
“The Chesaning Chamber Foundation Board has worked hard over the last several months to get this endeavor up and running,” Foundation President Ron Poyer said. “We are very excited to begin the process of assisting our local businesses who have been struggling so much during this pandemic as well as working to fund other projects.
“This Foundation wouldn’t exist without the generosity of Ed Rehmann & Sons and the community of Chesaning through the Chesaning Strong T-shirt fundraiser,” he said.
The Foundation was incorporated on Sept. 1, 2020, and received nonprofit status Oct. 7, 2020, with a new board selected by the Chamber board.
According to the Chamber, a foundation enables it to apply for grants or other fundraising avenues that are not available to chambers of commerce. Foundations can accept tax-deductible donations, and have different rules than chambers.
The foundation board includes Chairman Poyer of H&R Block, Vice Chairman/Treasurer Louie Escamilla of the Chesaning Kiwanis Club, Secretary Jami Hoover of J. Hoover Construction and Sovis Insurance, Greg Bruff of Waddell & Reed Inc., Samantha Coykendall of Lippert, Bobbi McIntyre of Studio 124, and Tina Powell of McDonald’s restaurant and the Chesaning Village Council.
Board members will serve two-year terms once the foundation is fully established. The Chamber may ask some inaugural board members to extend their initial terms to allow staggering new board members.
The foundation bylaws require board members to be representatives from the membership of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce, including business, associate and individual members. An effort to represent a diverse cross section of the community and industries will be made when selecting potential foundation board members.
Mini-grants from the foundation will be available to applicants on a case-by-case basis as funds are available, the group said.
“”We welcome additional donations in support of the Foundation’s mission and will be looking at grant opportunities to make funds available for other future community projects. No grants have been issued yet,” Weber said. “We expect that we will received requests for help with the urgent needs of our local businesses that have been most impacted by COVID or possibly from new business start-ups who need capital to open their doors,” she added.
Those interested in applying for assistance or supporting the Chesaning Chamber Foundation with a donation are encouraged to visit the foundation’s page, chesaningchamber.org/chamber-foundation.html, or contact the Chamber office at (989) 845-3055.
Ed Rehmann & Sons was founded in 1919 by Ed and Eva Rehmann. Nancy and her husband Rob currently run the store with brother-in-law Ric Rehmann.
