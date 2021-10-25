Chesaning area RV retailer honored by national industry group

CHESANING TWP. — Justin Carlton has done it again.
Carlton, a salesman at family-owned business Carlton Camping Center, 15775 Oakley Road, snagged his second 40 Under 40 Award from the national Recreational Vehicle Industry Association, announced last week by RV Pro Magazine.
In 2019, the 33-year-old received the same recognition, which honors young industry professionals who are having an impact at their place of business and the RV industry as a whole.
“I was very excited for them to honor me in the same category,” Carlton said Friday. “Coming from such a small town, with so many large dealerships around, to get such an honor on a national level is amazing.”
Going up against hundreds of nominees across the country, he was the only person from Michigan to be given the 2021 40 Under 40 Award, and one of only two Michiganders in 2019.
He will receive the award next month during the RV Industry Association’s annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carlton, who lives with his wife Koreyann in the village of Chesaning, brought new technology to the task of selling and marketing RVs at Carlton Camping Center. It worked.
Today, the firm has customers in North Carolina, Florida, Texas and Alabama. Since joining the family dealership in 2016, he has grown company sales by 314 percent. Carlton also introduced a rental division, enabling customers to test out the RV lifestyle before purchasing.
His career began at Carlton Camping Center at 14, washing RVs, filling propane tanks, landscaping and assisting service technicians. He eventually left the dealership — operated by his father, Kevin Carlton — to work for a local, much larger competitor, where he moved from sales to internet sales and marketing manager, setting several sales records.
“Before, we were focused on customers who lived in the area and walked through the door,” he said.
Other improvements he’s brought to Carlton Camping Center since 2016 are a name and logo change, and store remodel.
His achievements also include starting a side business with his wife: Ramble + Roam Marketing, providing graphic design, social media management, public relations and website designs for RV and all other types of businesses.
The Carltons recently started up a You Tube Channel called “Keeping Up With the Carltons,” showcasing their RV travels around the country.
“We just came back from a 10-state trip,” he said. “The best part of RV-ing is being able to go anywhere you want and explore places you can’t go if you’re staying in a hotel. You have your own house on wheels.”
Carlton also recently was elected to serve on the board of the Michigan Association of Recreational Vehicles and Campgrounds.
“We congratulate Carlton on his very prestigious award, and look forward to watching his further growth and achievements throughout the RV industry,” company officials stated in a news release.
