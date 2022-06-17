Memorial Healthcare appoints Frey as chief of neurology

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has named Dr. Margaret Frey to serve as its new chief of neurology, overseeing its Institute for Neuroscience.
As chief of neurology, Dr. Frey will lead Memorial Healthcare’s team of providers spanning across many neurological specialty areas, including multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular disease, neuro-ophthalmology, stroke, headache and more.
“Memorial Healthcare’s Institute for Neuroscience is known as a world-class destination for diagnosing and treating neurological conditions under the care of a team of leading neurology providers,” Brian Long, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare, said in a press release. “As we sought to build upon this legacy, Dr. Frey was the clear choice to serve as our newest Chief of Neurology. She embodies all the qualities of a natural-born leader with the tenacity and proven track record of achieving successful outcomes for our neurology patients. She is exactly who we need at the helm of our Institute for Neuroscience to lead our team into this next chapter and beyond.”
The Institute for Neuroscience recently relocated its practice to Memorial Healthcare’s new 115,000-square-foot NOW Building at the hospital’s main campus in Owosso.
Dr. Frey will oversee “the implementation and evolution of the organization’s new model of care for neurology patients and their loved ones,” Memorial said in a press release.
Memorial said the NOW Building offers the ability to condense what could be several months of consultations, referrals, testing, and appointments with specialists into a single day’s visit. While patients will be on-site for a longer period of time, they can expect to leave with a complete diagnosis and treatment plan.
“With the opening of the NOW Building, our Institute for Neuroscience is on the verge of redefining how medical institutions approach and treat neurological disorders,” Frey said. “To be given the opportunity to lead our team of best-in-class providers as we introduce this groundbreaking approach to patient care is one of the greatest honors of my career.”
Dr. Frey graduated with honors from Michigan State University of osteopathic medicine and completed her residency in adult neurology at MSU. Frey is a board-certified and fellowship trained in neurophysiology and specializes in the treatment of complex epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and the interpretation of EEG and EMG studies.
In addition to serving as chairperson of neurology, she serves as the medical director of the MDA/ALS Care Center in Owosso, is a board member of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation and was recognized in 2020 as a member of Notable Women in Health by Crain’s Detroit Business.
