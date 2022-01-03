Fundraiser helps businesses damaged in fire; Foster hopes to reopen soon

OWOSSO — Some hopeful news was announced Thursday during a fundraiser at The Armory for the businesses on South Washington Street affected by the Dec. 21 fire that started at Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse.
Jon Moore, co-owner of Foster Coffee, said crews are busy cleaning up water and smoke damage at the coffee shop — including in the basement, where the coffee is roasted. He expects to reopen in a few weeks.
In the meantime, Moore said, he appreciates the support the four businesses — Foster, Lula’s, Lily Pearl’s Lounge and American Speedy Printing — have received from residents and Thursday’s Community Cares event hosts: Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I’d like to say thank you,” Moore said. “It’s really generous and kind of them to put this event together. Foster only suffered smoke and water damage, but it’s really cool to see the community support us. There’s no reluctance.”
Cocktail tables, along with beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres were set up in the large common area of The Armory, compliments of the Chamber and Owosso Main street. A decorated Christmas tree took center stage.
Owosso Township residents Correy Ewald and his two daughters, Molly, 7, and Penny, 9, never met the business owners who incurred losses, but when they read about the fundraiser they stopped by to donate on their way out to dinner at Niche restaurant/bar.
“We figured we’d stop in and drop off money to support the businesses that suffered the tragedy,” Correy Ewald said. “We hope they’ll get back on their feet as soon as possible.”
Dr. Gary Duehring, the 2018 Mr. Owosso and current commander of the Owosso American Legion, swung by The Armory to give to the cause.
“I think it’s important that downtown and the community look out for each other,” Duehring said. “When something goes wrong, somebody has to have their back. Why not the community?”
Beth Kuiper, executive director of Downtown Owosso DDA/Main Street, helped organize Community Cares.
“During these tough times our community members are facing with unexpected loss during the holidays due to the recent fire, I am happy to see friends collaborate and offer support to those in need,” Kuiper said in a news release. “Our small businesses are the backbone of our downtown district by adding vibrancy and a welcoming location for everyone to enjoy. Owosso Main Street is excited to see Speedy Prints, Lula’s and Foster Coffee Company move forward and rebuild in 2022.”
The total amount raised wasn’t available Friday, but it will include ongoing online donations that can be made through the following link: web.shiawasseechamber.org/events/CommunityCares%20to%20benefit%20American%20Speedy%20Printing%20Foster%20Coffee%20Lily%20Pearls%20and%20Lulas%20Louisiana%20Cookhouse-6119/details.
All of the proceeds will support businesses aiming to rebuild, organizers said. Hat Trick Tents and Events and McNeil St. Market sponsored Community Cares.
Related efforts include GoFundMe fundraisers for Lula’s staff, which on Friday had compiled $14,276, and for Charlie and Krystal Birchmeier, who lived in the apartment above American Speedy Printing, collecting $5,340 as of Friday.
The blaze broke in the early morning hours at Lula’s, which was a total loss, four days before Christmas, causing varying degrees of smoke and water damage in adjacent buildings. The fire remains under investigation.
