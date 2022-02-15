PERRY — Area residents and businesses will soon have a new option for in-town banking services.
Or rather, they will actually have an option.
Ever since the Morrice branch of Chemical Bank closed, those in need of full-service, physical banking have been forced to make the trek to Owosso or towards Lansing. This inconvenience is set to be remedied by the second fiscal quarter of this year, which is when PFCU (formerly Portland Federal Credit Union) is estimating its new branch at 150 S. Main Street will be open for business.
There appears to be a lot of institutional enthusiasm at PFCU for the new branch — the second in Shiawassee County, joining its location in Owosso.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to serve this community,” Senior Vice President of Marketing Robyn Herron said. “We have a tradition of serving rural communities like this. It’s important for us to have a physical presence in them … providing for the needs of businesses.”
A precise opening date has not yet been determined. PFCU came to terms on a lease with premises owners Heather Russell and Davis Larner at the beginning of the month and is still taking bids from contractors for a planned remodel.
This remodel will only cover one half of the building — which PFCU will share with the Central Pharmacy Russell and Larner operate.
One thing PFCU won’t have to add is a vault. The address has a long history as a house of cash and coin — having been home to a steady succession of banks (most recently a PNC Bank branch) before Russell and Larner took ownership — and comes furnished in that respect.
The PNC bank branch closed in June 2019, consolidating with the PNC Bank Meridian Branch in Okemos. Russell and Larner purchased the building and opened Central Pharmacy in May 2020 after operating for six years out of a space inside Carl’s IGA Supermarket down the street.
The Morrice branch of Chemical Bank, which briefy became a TCF National Bank branch when the two companies merged in 2019, was closed in 2021 after Huntington Bankshare took over TCF.
Speaking on Monday, Russell said she and Larner had always planned to lease half of the building after purchasing it, but the pandemic had kinked that hose until negotiations with PFCU began “several months ago.”
Those negotiations seem to have gone smoothly, with Russell characterizing the credit union as, “wonderful to work with.”
Founded in 1947, the Portland-based credit union is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Its website claims to have $760 million in assets from a membership of over 53,000, whom PFCU provides with “every type of financial service that (they) require.”
Herron says that the Perry branch will likely employ three to five people. It will have “an open floor plan, modern amenities and … will be technology driven with interactive teller machines available inside and … through the drive through.”
