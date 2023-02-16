Big Rock Coffee and Events forging ahead despite delays in opening

A sign blaring the word “coffee” adorns the exterior of 226 W. Broad St. in Chesaning — the soon-to-be home of Big Rock Coffee and Events.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CHESANING — The process has been slower than expected, but Big Rock Coffee and Events is still coming to downtown Chesaning.

Husband and wife Nick and Amanda Hauman, along with Nick’s mother, Julie O’Dell, and her husband, Steve O’Dell, are co-owners of the impending coffee shop, which was previously scheduled to open its doors in January.

