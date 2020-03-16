OWOSSO — LAFCU branch lobbies will be open by appointment-only beginning today to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, the credit union said in a press release.
Access to all LAFCU services remains available via digital, drive-thru and phone options.
LAFCU has local branches at 2665 E. M-21 and 1270 W. M-21.
The credit union is also following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing, no handshaking and encouraging everyone to regularly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.
To make an appointment at a LAFCU branch during regular business hours — 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Call (517) 622-6600 or use the credit union’s online chat at LAFCU.com.
