CHESANING — The future of two proposed marijuana grow facilities along Peet Road is now unclear after the Chesaning Village Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to place a moratorium on marijuana license applications until drainage and odor issues within the village are resolved.
The move to place the moratorium on license applications came after nearly two hours of discussion Tuesday, the bulk of it public comment from area residents who spoke against the approval of license applications for grow facilities at 9726 W. Peet Road and 9982 W. Peet Road.
Residents cited flooding issues, concerns over marijuana odor and the overall aestetic appeal of the proposed facilities as reasons to deny the license requests. The moratorium, approved by the council 6-1, with village President Joe Sedlar dissenting, has no definitive expiration date.
“Right now we’ve got too much going on and we don’t have the infrastructure to support what we’re putting in,” council member Mike Cicalo, who made the motion to place the moratorium, said. “Let’s get our ducks in a row, you know, and then it’ll be clear sailing.”
Earlier this year, Heather Khami, of Macomb, submitted plans to develop a marijuana grow facility at 9726 W. Peet Road while Brett Taylor Enterprises LLC intended to do the same at 9982 W. Peet Road, according to village documents.
Both proposed facilities, if granted approval, would only be allowed to sell their product to other marijuana licensees, including those who have provisioning centers, retailers and processing facilities, according to village documents. There would be no on-site sales to the general public, and each facility would create roughly 15 jobs starting out, officials said.
Both special use permits and licensing requests for the proposed grow facilities were approved by the village’s planning commission during an outdoor meeting Sept. 9, despite pushback from area residents.
During Monday’s meeting, more than 20 residents took time during public comment to express their thoughts on the license requests. The overwhelming majority urged the council to deny both requests, citing concerns over odor, flooding and the overall appearance of the proposed facilities.
Village resident Kim Hewitt, who lives near High Life Farms, an existing marijuana grow facility in the village, said odor continues to be a problem.
“It’s really hard to explain to a special needs 13-year-old child what that (smell) is,” Hewitt said. “I would urge you to continue with some due diligence, it starts with this meeting tonight. I hear some concerns about drainage, but it seems like there’s some more due diligence that needs to happen and some promises need to be kept … Every morning I go teach sixth graders, all 135 of them, and I can smell that in my neighborhood. I don’t want to explain that to my children, to my students and I don’t particularly enjoy sitting outside.”
Concerns over flooding at each of the Peet Road sites were also identified by area residents. Bruce Dankert, who owns property immediately north of both proposed grow facilities, said he’s been dealing with flooding and drainage issues in the area for three to four years.
“The state highway and the Saginaw County drain commissioner recognize there’s a problem there,” Village Administrator Troy Feltman said. “I’m not necessarily sure that I’d equate them developing this property to exacerbating that problem. I think it needs to be corrected, but as you know on Main Street, when we need the state highway to get involved in solving the storm drainage issues, it’s going to be more than just us.”
Feltman believes the flooding is tied to aging storm drainage infrastructure along M-57, adding the issue would need to be resolved by the county drain commissioner and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Feltman also indicated he’s reached out to the CEO of High Life Farms to discuss the ongoing odor issues, noting the company will face repercussions, if the issue is not resolved in a timely manner.
“I don’t want anybody to think walking away from here that I haven’t heard you and we haven’t been trying to solve the problem,” Feltman said. “At the end of the day, if it means council has to tell them they can no longer work there because they can’t meet the requirements of the ordinance, then so be it.”
Village resident Jean Krupp, who’s worked at Village Sales — an auto body repair shop set to be replaced by one of the proposed grow facilities — for more than three decades, said she believes the new business will benefit the village in the long run.
“I visited the folks that live close to Village Sales and they signed statements and wrote their feelings as far as the shop becoming a grow facility. They all saw the benefit that this business would bring to Chesaning,” Krupp said, noting the facility would create 15 jobs in the short term and as many as 40 in the years ahead.
“Village Sales has been for sale for over a year with no interest,” she continued. “If the sale doesn’t happen, I fear it will be another vacant building with the for sale by owner (sign) in the window. I hope you will let the sale happen, the new business will join our community and the Sunnyside Subdivision folks will find out their worries never came true.”
Acknowledging many residents’ concerns, council member Keith Wenzel motioned to deny both license requests. The motion failed 4-3, with council members Danielle Chludil, Tina Powell, Matthew Hoover and president Joe Sedlar voting against the denial.
Cicalo then proposed placing a moratorium on license applications instead, so the flooding and odor issues could be addressed before a final vote on the developments takes place. Council members voted 6-1 in favor of the moratorium.
“Obviously we would’ve liked to have seen a more favorable outcome, approval for us, but we respect the village’s decision and we understand their position,” Attorney Joey Kejbou, who represents Khami, said following the meeting. “I don’t know much about the flooding situation so it’s hard for me to comment on whether it impacts our property or not…They’ve got to do their due diligence and I get that.”
