OWOSSO — An international organization has named the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership as an accredited economic development organization.
The SEDP is one of 71 economic development groups recently accredited by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). This is the first such recognition for SEDP.
“Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle said in a news release.
“We are tremendously honored to receive this recognition from the IEDC. Economic development is truly a team effort, and we are grateful for the support of our board, staff, investors and all of our stakeholders in making this possible,” Justin Horvath, president/CEO of the SEDP, said in the release.
The AEDO program is a peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession.
The program has two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs, and staff of the candidate economic development organization.
Horvath has individually received IEDC certification as an economic developer.
Earning the AEDO accreditation “tells the community and prospects that SEDP has attained a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well-placed and their business is in good hands,” the release states.
Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or onsite visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee.
The International Economic Development Council, based in Washington, D.C., is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.