Jobless numbers slowly improve; recovery likely to be long

LANSING — State officials say hundreds of Shiawassee County residents have gone back to work in recent months, but unemployment remains more than twice as high as just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the latest unemployment figures for Shiawassee County, the rate in July was 8.6 percent. June was 12.8 percent. The rate is down steeply from 29.1 percent in April and 21.8 percent in May.
However, the rate stood at just 3.8 percent in March before Michigan shut down nearly all businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
“The numbers are not improving as quickly as I would like to see due to the extended nature of the pandemic,” Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Deason said. “It is becoming clear that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely and that it will take more time.”
SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath said he’s impressed by how the local job market has bounced back, but also sees a longer road ahead to recovery.
“We were at full employment going into this. It felt like unemployment could have been higher (than 29.1 percent),” Horvath said. “We were probably disproportionately affected. This area is very blue collar, hands on — things you can’t do as well from home. Other areas have more offices and things you can do from home.
“But it’s an incredible, remarkable story (of the turnaround),” he said. “It’s not a traditional recession. I don’t think it will be a V-shaped recovery, more like a check mark: a quick drop and a more gradual comeback.”
After several months of small outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus in spots across the U.S., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March ordered Michigan residents to “stay home, stay safe,” as the virus took hold in the state. As thousands of residents began to fall ill and deaths climbed, nonessential businesses were ordered to close and workers told to stay home.
Since then, portions of the state have seen restrictions loosened — some more than others — while certain businesses, including movie theaters, have remained shuttered.
“Most are reopened,” Horvath noted. “But some are still under government mandates. That’s created limitations to getting some back to work.”
According to figures from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, there were 32,762 people in Shiawassee County working in February, with 1,269 people looking for work. In March, before the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, employment dipped to 31,913 with 1,260 looking for work.
Employment figures in April, however, plunged — just 22,507 county residents were still working with 9,255 unemployed.
May saw the loosening of some restrictions and numbers rebounded to 26,381 employed and 7,410 out of work.
In June, the county’s labor force increased from 33,791 to 36,365, and the number of people employed climbed to 31,677 while 4,688 remained unemployed.
July’s preliminary numbers, released this week, show the labor force fell to 34,816 and the number of people with jobs increased to 31,813. Those looking for work fell sharply to 3,003.
Deason said while some portions of the economy are improving, others are struggling badly as closures and restrictions continue.
“There is a real discrepancy in what is happening right now,” he said. “Certain sectors are thriving and doing well, while others like small service businesses, restaurants and retail establishments are really hanging by a thread.
“Our nonprofits that help our most vulnerable citizens are also struggling. Many of them count on events to generate the revenue to perform their work. As this continues on, we are at risk of losing those businesses and nonprofits that really make our communities unique. Once lost, they will be very difficult to replace. We must continue to focus on supporting those small businesses and we all need to try and be hyper-local in our purchasing,” he said.
Deason said as the situation continues and unemployment benefits run out, things are getting tougher for some people.
“While the $600 federal unemployment benefit was controversial, it did inject dollars directly into our region,” he said. “When that benefit termed out, it made it far more difficult on those folks that are not yet back to work at full capacity.”
Horvath said the federal unemployment funding was a positive and negative. Some people wouldn’t return to work because they were making more money remaining off the job. However, the funding also provided a stimulus as people spent the money locally.
“The benefits were a tremendous stimulus. It was spent throughout the local economy and injected a lot of capital. That was an added benefit that was unexpected,” he said.
Horvath said the resilience of local businesses was impressive.
“For an economy that received a massive shock, we were fortunate to not see more close. We could have lost more,” he said.
He pointed to benefits provided to businesses and credited that funding with keeping local firms solvent until they could reopen.
“That was $60 million into the county. About 600 businesses took part. That was a saving grace,” he said.
Deason said an additional issue is that while people are looking for work, some businesses can’t find the people they need to reopen or continue operating.
“Talent has always been an issue in our region,” he said. “Finding talent that can accomplish the task and connecting the workforce with the employers will be an ongoing challenge. We need to adequately prepare our workforce with training opportunities and continually educate our employers on the best methods to attract and retain talent. This is even more evident during the pandemic.”
Deason said going forward, state and federal officials need to provide more clarity about rules and requirements.
“This lack of clarity makes it difficult for businesses to plan properly. As part of Region 5, we are clearly performing well to the criteria monitored by the state of Michigan under the plan, and yet we have not seen restrictions in our region updated. We are still waiting for some light at the end of this tunnel,” he said.
Horvath said businesses can receive government support, but the economy will continue to lag until the lingering health questions are answered.
“There is a segment of the population that is not comfortable participating. They don’t want to go out. We can’t get back until those people feel comfortable. That’s a health question. We need to fix the health situation,” he said. “It’s not just businesses, it’s the people.”
