Grant funding to provide meals, boost to restaurants

OWOSSO — A community collaboration that started only five weeks ago is set to soar Wednesday.
Shiawassee Supporting Our Area Restaurants (SOARs) is a new meal distribution program that will feed area people in need while also helping area restaurants, which have been especially hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The launch is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 11 distribution sites throughout the county.
“We’re going to be giving away 725 meals a day — that’s a lot,” said Laura Archer, CEO of Shiawassee Family YMCA in Owosso, which is coordinating SOARs. “We’re just excited to have the resources to do it. It’s going to be a huge economic boost for some of these restaurants.”
The program, funded by a $100,000 COVID relief grant from the United Way of Genesee County Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, is expected to continue weekly until April 2.
“Our hope is to offer economic support to Shiawassee County restaurants through creating consistent revenue for a few weeks and make sure our community members are fed,” said United Way of Genesee County relationship specialist Emily Marrah. “This program was designed to help everyone. When we ‘Live United,’ everyone benefits.”
SOARs distribution sites for free food — given out on a first come, first-served basis — include:
n Woody’s Bancroft Tavern, 117 Warrant St., Bancroft
n Matador’s Pizza, 123 S. Saginaw St, Byron
n Durand Chamber of Commerce, 109 N. Saginaw St., Durand
n Laingsburg Dairy Den, 705 E. Grand River Road, Laingsburg
n Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St., Owosso
n Shiawassee Hope, 521 E. Williams St., Owosso
n Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Cafe, 208 Airport Drive, Owosso
n The Z Hall, 2886 Owosso Avenue, Owosso
n Amy’s Downtown Diner, 115 S. Main St., Perry
n Charlie’s Bar and Grill, 136 N. Main St., Perry
n Ole General Store and Cafe, 100 E. Main St., Vernon
In addition, a number of area restaurants are preparing food and distributing it through other sites: South 401 in Corunna; Stomping Grounds Coffee, Tiger Shark Cafe, and Union Station Smokehouse in Durand; and Greg and Lou’s Family Restaurant, Korner Pub, New Port Classic Coney Island, and Roma’s Back Door in Owosso.
Shiawassee SOARs is paying participating restaurants $10 per meal. Restaurants must be locally owned, and a percentage of their food must be locally sourced, further stimulating the local economy.
The program is the result of a collaboration among the Shiawassee Family YMCA, United Way of Genesee County Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We started planning this only five weeks ago and we wouldn’t be able to launch this program this quickly without the help of everyone involved,” Archer said. “I want to thank everyone for their input, support and partnership.
“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, food insecurity is continuing to grow. With four out of every 10 adults seeking food support for the first time, this restaurant meal program simply provides another healthy option for individuals and families to receive much needed food support.”
Shiawassee SOARs will stop April 2 unless additional funding is received.
Anyone interested in helping to sponsor the program can contact Archer at larcher@shiawasseeymca.org or (989) 725-8136.
“It will take about $350,000 to distribute food through the spring,” Archer previously said. “There are a lot of generous corporations in our community. Hopefully, we can get part-way there or all the way there.”
