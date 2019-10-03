Owosso council talks trash

OWOSSO — Something is rotten in the city of Owosso: It’s trash, piled up and left to decay in residents’ garages, yards, basements and family rooms.
Owosso City Council members conducted a “fifth Monday of the month” meeting this week, partly to discuss current challenges with the city’s trash collection ordinance and potential solutions, and the possibility of implementing curbside recycling.
No action was taken by the council Monday but future discussions and a possible vote are expected.
“We’re relying on residents to have trash haulers and keep residences clean, but it’s just not happening,” City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Henne is encouraging the council to consider a contract with a single trash and curbside recycling hauler to cover all of Owosso once a week. A three- to five-year contract with an annual review would be awarded.
Currently, the ordinance allows residents to contract individually with a hauler of their choice.
The result: Garbage trucks from seven or eight trash companies rumble down Owosso streets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the city’s designated trash days.
However, the local rule doesn’t require residents to hire a trash hauler at all, though it does say they must not allow trash to accumulate and must store it in an appropriate receptacle to await transport to a landfill.
Henne said there has been an average of 196 trash violations per year since 2013, representing 21.4 percent of all ordinance violations since 2013.
In at least one case, there was so much garbage piling up for so long inside a resident’s garage that the city had to send Department of Public Works employees sporting protective gear to collect the trash and haul it to a landfill. The homeowner was charged for the cost, but the cleanup took place only after months of following ordinance violation procedures.
One of the arguments made by a council member Monday against a single-hauler for Owosso is the fate of the current haulers. They would be invited to bid for a citywide contract but might not be able to meet new requirements for curbside recycling.
Henne responded that he believes he is duty-bound to consider the “greater good” of the city and “protect the health and safety of our 15,194 residents.”
Curbside recycling is a service many communities across the country have offered for decades.
“Recycling is important to do in this day and age,” Henne said.
Council member Dan Law said Wednesday he is not “100 percent” against a single-hauler rule, but he is concerned it would not solve the problem of some people allowing their trash to pile up.
“If you’re going that far, piling up garbage in your basement, it’s not just the $13 a month you’d have to pay for trash collection. There are other reasons (it piles up),” Law said.
Wear and tear on the roads shouldn’t happen because city streets are built to certain weight restrictions that the trucks are required to meet, Law said.
Law also said if curbside recycling is included in the price, it would raise the cost far beyond the $13 a month he personally pays.
“We’d be increasing the cost of living in the city by a chunk, putting (trash haulers) out of work and we wouldn’t be sure of solving the problem we’re trying to solve,” he said.
Law said he’s inclined to favor giving the current trash collection ordinance “more teeth” and beefing up enforcement as a first step toward solving the city’s trash collection problem.
Henne said a charge for citywide trash service would either appear on residents’ utility bills or the city’s refuse collection millage rate would be increased from 1 mill to a maximum of 3 mills. The extra 2 mills would generate roughly $535,000 per year to pay for trash collection service.
The city manager said he is going to provide council members with estimates of how much trash-related code enforcement is costing the city and estimates on the impact of multiple garbage trucks traveling on city roads.
“I don’t plan to back off from this,” Henne said.
Nearby Corunna has a single-hauler trash ordinance, but allows residents to opt out if they choose. Corunna residents pay about $9 per month for trash service.
