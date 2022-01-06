The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Foster Coffee Company today announced it will reopen its South Washington Street location Saturday morning.
“We are so excited to announce our Foster Owosso Cafe will be reopening,” the company announced on Facebook today.
The coffee shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with regular weekly hours resuming after that.
“We’re so grateful for all the support we received during this setback and so thankful for the Fitness Coliseum staff and members for allowing us to continue to serve the community in their facility,” the company said. “We’re so thrilled to welcome you back to our original space.”
Foster closed briefly following a fire at the next-door Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse Dec. 21 and then moved temporarily to the Fitness Coliseum.
The Washington Street location closed because of smoke and water damage, but was not impacted by the fire itself.
Foster also has locations in East Lansing and Flint.
