CORUNNA — The owner of the building that Niche Bar & Lounge is in has filed suit in 66th District Court seeking to terminate the land contract between himself and the business due to “non-payment” of late fees, according to court records.
Representatives of Craft Pub of Owosso LLC, which operates Niche Bar & Lounge, 112 N. Washington St., declined to comment, but claimed their rent has been paid in full every month, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said the suit is related to late fees charged by Woodworth Properties LLC.
Woodworth Properties filed the suit Nov. 24, 2020. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Friday in district court before Judge Ward Clarkson to determine the next steps in the case, according to online court records.
The amount in dispute is not listed in online court records.
Woodworth Properties LLC owner Randy Woodworth did not return a message seeking comment. Another message was left with Woodworth’s attorney, but was also not returned.
Many other businesses and restaurants in Shiawassee County have shuttered over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stated she is hopeful bars and restaurants can re-open Feb. 1.
Niche opened in April 2018 and has remained open, mostly serving takeout food orders, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
Niche has recently featured heated outdoor tents to stay in compliance with state orders that currently ban indoor dining, and a variety of daily specials have been part of the takeout menu.
The shanties, which are available for rental, have been a big hit with customers.
The city of Owosso recently granted permission for additional shanties in parking spaces on Washington Street in front of Niche, and blocked off several spaces to make room and installed concrete barriers as a safety precaution.
The downtown building, originally built in 1855 by A.L. and B.O. Williams, is intentionally modeled to showcase its age, with brick walls and wooden floors.
The building formerly housed Schmidt’s jewelry store before previous owner Steve Schmidt retired 2012.
The building has also been home to numerous different hardware stores, a dress shop, and the third floor was used as a meeting place for the Owosso Masons.
(1) comment
Absolutely disgusting
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.