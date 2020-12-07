DURAND — Durand’s South Oak Street railroad crossing will undergo reconstruction, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
The city will receive $215,300 from MDOT in support of the project as part of the agency’s Local Grade Crossing Program, according to a press release. Remaining project costs will be covered by the rail operator, Grand Trunk Western, a subsidiary of the Canadian National Railway.
The project scope includes a complete rebuild of the South Oak Street crossing with 800 feet of new rail and 260 feet of new crossing materials. The grant award marks the city’s third attempt to secure funding for reconstruction of the crossing, according to the release.
“I would like to thank our contacts at Canadian National for their support in prioritizing this project,” City Manager Colleen O’Toole said in a release. “The current condition of the crossing has been a major point of concern the past few years and we are excited to be able to share that a solution is finally in sight.”
Information regarding a construction start date and/or a project timeline is not yet available, officials said. The project is expected to create some traffic delays and detours along the South Oak Street corridor. Information regarding lane closures and detours will be made available on the city’s website, durandmi.com, as soon as it is available, officials said.
The South Oak Street crossing is among nearly 40 railroad crossings statewide to receive funding from MDOT as part of the Local Grade Crossing Program for 2021. The program provides financial assistance for improvements of crossings totaling up to 60 percent of the cost of the project.
According to MDOT, the program offers funding for such things as safety enhancements, crossing elimination and surface improvements. For information, visit michigan.gov/mdot/.
