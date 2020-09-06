OWOSSO — SLH Metals President Mike Sarrazin didn’t know what to do: His small metal fabricating company in Corunna was shut down because of COVID-19, and he wasn’t getting anywhere with his bank on his application for emergency PPP funds.
At his wit’s end, he reached out to Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
“Justin put me in touch with higher-ups at my bank. In 48 hours, I was approved,” Sarrazin said. “If Justin Horvath hadn’t had those contacts, I would have been waiting and hoping for a long time. That was huge.”
SLH Metals reopened after being named an essential service provider, repurposing its manufacturing to produce protective anti-virus barriers in partnership with High Quality Glass in Owosso.
The pandemic forced Horvath to figure out a new way of doing his job, too. For more than 18 years, he’d been a hands-on economic developer for the county, visiting businesses, going to local and state-level meetings, and networking day and night throughout the community.
Now Horvath was stuck at home, at a time when area businesses needed assistance just to survive. He turned to his cell phone, email, social media — every means he could think of to get the word out about available loans and grants, updates on the latest executive orders and any other information he thought might be useful.
“It was a field of battle, it was a war zone,” Horvath said. “We knew the health side of it, but we looked at it as an economic war zone. Our businesses were on the battlefield, bleeding. We rushed into battle with them.
“There was all of this uncertainty and fear and anger. We told them, ‘We’re going to be right there with you.’ Our mindset from Day One was to triage our businesses. And I was prepared. I knew where the resources were.”
One lifeline for area businesses were SEDP’s morning teleconferences, with dozens of area businesses participating nearly every day.
“There was a lot of confusion. For businesses to get the information they needed on loans and grants, those conferences were a valuable resource to have on a daily basis,” said Bryan Marks, owner of Great Lakes Family of Businesses in Vernon Township, and an SEDP board member.
“Our county is extremely lucky to have Justin. He’s just nonstop energy, doing anything he can for businesses. Justin and his team are amazing.”
Horvath estimated he has talked to 200-250 local business owners since the pandemic struck, including ones he’d never spoken with previously. To date, 600 companies in Shiawassee County have received more than $60 million in federal PPP money, many with assistance from the SEDP team.
“We did make a decision early on to push the PPP program,” Horvath said. “We knew it was the best we’d ever get.”
The second-best, he said, is the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, through which $840,000 in federal stimulus dollarswill soon be distributed by SEDP among small area businesses, defined as having fewer than 500 employees. In Shiawassee County, that’s every business except Memorial Healthcare.
“We’re small business in Shiawassee County,” Horvath said. “We’re Main Street here, not Wall Street. Our companies didn’t get bailouts.”
The SEDP team chose recipients of Small Business Restart Program funds based on a scoring system, he said. More than 100 businesses applied. Recipients from across the county, whose names will be released a couple of weeks, will each receive up to $20,000 in grant dollars.
But Horvath understood it was going to take more than money to keep companies afloat. In order to follow CDC guidelines, they would have to adapt and innovate, and they did — shifting to online sales, curbside delivery and drive-thrus, and creating safe indoor environments via social distancing and face mask rules.
“We have seen our small businesses diversify to serve both groups, in person and online,” he said. “They have responded extremely well. The story is how much they’re fighting and innovating. At this point, if your business survived the last five months, you’ve shown you’re a good entrepreneur.”
Horvath said he believes every type of business should be open, period. But even with state restrictions loosening, issues remain. Some customers remain wary of shopping in stores or dining in restaurants. Job openings are going unfilled. When the virus broke out, the county unemployment rate was 3.7 percent. At the peak of the shutdown, it soared to 29.1 percent. The current unemployment rate is 8.6 percent — better, but not back to the starting point.
“Companies are trying to fill that gap,” Horvath said. “If the local economy was a war for talent before, it’s an all-out war now.”
Enhanced unemployment compensation has been both a blessing and curse, Horvath said, holding back full employment while at the same time injecting much-needed money into the local economy.
“Our economy is really coming back very strongly,” he said. “It’s not a full V-shaped recovery, but I would call it a check-mark recovery. It’s coming back but not all the way, quickly.”
It’s probably going to take a coronavirus vaccine to make people feel safe enough to participate fully in the economy again, leading to a total rebound, Horvath said.
Horvath, an Owosso native, has won plenty of awards in the past for his work as an economic developer, but his latest is special. Out of more than 200 nominations, he was recently named one of the top 50 economic developers in North America by the national organization Consultant Connect.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized,” Horvath said. “I’ve won a few awards over the years, but to me, it’s always a recognition for the community.”
Bruce Cook, president of the Cook Family Foundation and SEDP board member, identified a key to Horvath’s success as an economic developer, including as one who oversaw a rapid local response to the economic damage wreaked by the pandemic.
“The interesting and unique thing about Justin is that he’s both personable and effective,” Cook said. “He’s approachable, yet he has connections at the highest level.”
He echoed what many of Horvath’s colleagues have said: The county is fortunate to have him.
“Make no mistake about it: Justin could get a higher-level job tomorrow and easily double his pay,” Cook said. “But he’s happy in this community. He’s got a lot of friends here. He’s a small-town guy who stayed small-town.”
