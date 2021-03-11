OWOSSO — They came in cars, SUVs — even on bicycles to pick up free restaurant food Wednesday during the Shiawassee Supporting Our Area Restaurants launch, held at distribution sites across Shiawassee County.
SOARs is a new meal distribution program that will feed area people in need while also helping area restaurants, which have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s good to help people in the community. A lot of people are sheltering and there’s no place for them to have dinner,” said Melinda Fritz of Owosso, who picked up a meal prepared by Greg & Lou’s from the Shiawassee Family YMCA, coordinator of SOARs and one of 11 distribution sites, located from Durand west to Laingsburg.
The program will provide a total of 720 meals each day — that’s 2,100 per week — from 3 to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 2, or until the food runs out.
SOARs is financed by $100,000 in COVID-19 relief grant funds awarded by the United Way of Genesee County Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties.
Volunteers are bagging up and handing out the meals on a first-come, first-served basis at the distribution sites. Recipients don’t have to show financial need. Each meal comes with advice from the Centers For Disease Control on how to store and reheat food, along with a list of distribution sites.
“It’s a lot of fun. You meet a lot of new friends and everybody is so appreciative,” said retiree and volunteer Bob DuMond, who helped distribute 100 meals at the YMCA site Wednesday.
SOARs distribution sites include:
n Woody’s Bancroft Tavern, 117 Warrant St., Bancroft
n Matador’s Pizza, 123 S. Saginaw St, Byron
n Durand Chamber of Commerce, 109 N. Saginaw St., Durand
n Laingsburg Dairy Den, 705 E. Grand River Road, Laingsburg
n Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St., Owosso
n Shiawassee Hope, 521 E. Williams St., Owosso
n Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Cafe, 208 Airport Drive, Owosso
n The Z Hall, 2886 Owosso Avenue, Owosso
n Amy’s Downtown Diner, 115 S. Main St., Perry
n Charlie’s Bar and Grill, 136 N. Main St., Perry
n Ole General Store and Cafe, 100 E. Main St., Vernon
In addition, a number of area restaurants are preparing food and distributing it through other sites: South 401 in Corunna; Stomping Grounds Coffee, Tiger Shark Cafe, and Union Station Smokehouse in Durand; and Greg and Lou’s Family Restaurant, Korner Pub, New Port Classic Coney Island, and Roma’s Back Door in Owosso.
Shiawassee SOARs is paying participating restaurants $10 per meal. Restaurants must be locally owned, and a percentage of their food must be locally sourced, further stimulating the local economy.
The program is a collaboration among the Shiawassee Family YMCA, United Way of Genesee County Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce.
Laura Archer, the YMCA executive director who is coordinating SOARs, said every restaurant approached said they were excited to participate because it was a way to give back to the community. Any extra food will be donated.
