LANSING — A long-planned major upgrade to Secretary of State technology got underway Thursday, requiring a temporary suspension of services — including the branch appointment system, public call center, online services and self-service stations.
Services will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Branch offices will also be closed to the public today and Monday.
The Michigan Voter Information Center, michigan.gov/vote, will not be impacted and online voter registration and other services will continue to be available.
The upgrade will combine tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and move the department forward from decades-old technology. Starting Tuesday, the upgrade will enable new online services for customers and expand the capability of self-service stations to include many driver’s license and state ID transactions.
Information and answers to frequently asked questions will remain available on the Department of State website at michigan.gov/sos.
