OWOSSO — State Rep. Ben Frederick Monday sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urging her administration to end the ban on indoor dining in Michigan, which was put into place to quell a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Frederick, R-Owosso, in his letter says a three-week pause ordered Nov. 18 has now lasted nearly two months, after extensions. He claims about 2,000 restaurants have permanently closed and says the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association believes thousands more are “hanging by a thread.”
“The stories of hardship are everywhere. Restaurant employees trying to provide for themselves and their children are at a financial breaking point. Families whose livelihoods revolve around operating a small restaurant are draining life savings, struggling to make ends meet, and getting in deeper financial trouble every single day that statewide restrictions continue,” Frederick claims in the letter.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 523,618 COVID-19 cases in Michigan, and 13,401 deaths.
On Nov. 18, the state saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases. In the following weeks, daily totals reached more than 10,000.
Since November, daily case totals have reached 9,000 only twice and were as low as 2,700 Friday. Deaths, which typically follow case numbers higher and lower, reached more than 250 per day in parts of December, but fell to 38 Friday.
As of Monday, Shiawassee County had 3,106 cumulative cases and 61 deaths.
Frederick, the majority floor leader, in his letter says restaurants, prior to the pause, already were engaging in good faith with further solutions related to occupancy, contact tracing, partitions and other changes to address safety concerns.
Many have already spent thousands of dollars making changes to meet previous guidance from the state. He says the state must be transparent if continued closures are considered vital, including providing data behind the reasoning.
In calling the closure arbitrary, he claims restaurants were linked to only 5.5 percent of cases and only “tenuously.” Just because a COVID-19 positive person dined at a restaurant, he wrote, doesn’t mean they were infected there.
Frederick suggests several studies linking transmission to restaurants rely on flawed or incomplete data.
“There is no doubt that dining with others is a treasured social activity across our state,” his letter said. “What is not seemingly considered within your administration’s response is the capacity for restaurateurs to create a safe dining experience, and the ability for competent and sound decision-making on the part of patrons.”
