OHS grad returns home, opens law firm

OWOSSO — There’s a new law firm in town and the owner may be a familiar face.
Attorney Laura Van Hyfte, 34, is a 2004 Owosso High School graduate; she played basketball for the Trojans and was in the marching band, where she said she learned self-discipline and the value of hard work.
Having been a litigator specializing in the areas of employment and business law at large law firms for the past 10 years, she decided to come home and open The Van Hyfte Law Firm, bringing “big city legal services home to our neighborhood,” the firm’s website states.
“I went to the big city and handled high-stakes cases, but being home — I had the opportunity to be closer to family and I took it,” said Van Hyfte, who opened her practice earlier this month.
“I have a lot of friends and family in the area, and it’s been so wonderful. I’ve experienced enough of life in other cities and now I fully appreciate what Owosso has to offer. I have no plans to go anywhere else.”
Since graduating from the University of Michigan Law School in 2011, Van Hyfte has worked on more than 1,000 legal matters, and taken more than 200 depositions.
“I love going to court and being in court,” she said. “With business and employment cases, each is different and unique and time-consuming. The law is a good and strong professional vocation for me.”
Van Hyfte has successfully argued cases in state and federal courts, including in Genesee, Wayne and Oakland counties.
She continues to specialize in employment, business and property litigation, but handles many types of legal matters, large and small. For example, she has litigated hundreds of personal injury and auto cases throughout the state.
Van Hyfte said her style is zealous and caring advocacy.
“Being a litigator is an important role for policy making and policy shaping,” she said. “I’ve worked on cases that made law, cases that went up to the Supreme Court.
“Lawyers have a direct impact on the laws in America. Everybody at some point in their life seems to need a lawyer. We need good ones. Without them, there’s chaos.”
As an undergraduate at Michigan, Van Hyfte majored in English and political science, and served as an editor and reporter for the campus newspaper. She also was elected to student government and as a liaison to the Ann Arbor City Council.
“I really loved school and took it incredibly seriously,” she said. “I’m an academic at heart.”
Van Hyfte said she takes the practice of law even more seriously. Because of COVID-19, she is conducting much of her law business over the phone, at (989) 472-3680. For clients who prefer in-person consultations, they can make an appointment to meet her at The Armory, she said. For details, visit thevanhyftelawfirm.com or send an email to info@thevanhyftelawfirm.com.
