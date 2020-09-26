D’Mar to close permanently

OWOSSO TWP. — D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center is permanently closing its doors this weekend due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Facebook post from owner Dianne Rodgers.
The venue, 1488 N. M-52, had been the site of numerous wedding receptions, graduation parties and other celebrations since opening in 2015.
“On behalf of the entire D’Mar team, I wanted to express our appreciation for your support over the last five years,” Rodgers wrote in the post Thursday evening. “Bringing a first class venue to Owosso had been a dream my husband Mike and I had shared for so many years. It has been a blessing to be able to help make so many dreams for others come true there over the last half decade.
“Though it’s difficult to say goodbye, I’m so grateful and honored to have been part of so many special occasions over the years. I’ll miss each and every one of you.”
