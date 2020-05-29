Stewart issues order: Barber must close doors

OWOSSO — Following the direction of the Michigan Court of Appeals, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday issued a preliminary injunction against Owosso barber Karl Manke — ordering the 77-year-old to immediately suspend all operations at his barbershop, 421 W. Main St.
“It is ordered that defendant Karl Manke, his agents, employees, and all other persons must immediately cease all business operations at Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty Shop,” Stewart’s order states, “and the premises at that location shall be locked and closed until the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director rescinds his May 8 Imminent Danger and Abatement Order.”
The order comes after appeals court judges Stephen Borrello, Amy Krause and Brock Swartzle issued an opinion Thursday reversing Stewart’s denial of a temporary restraining order against Manke and directing Stewart to issue the order immediately.
Friday’s order marked yet another legal setback for Manke. An administrative law judge Wednesday upheld the state’s suspension of his license to cut hair during an online hearing. A hearing on the license suspensions is set for July 15.
Manke was still giving haircuts as of Thursday. Though the “open” sign in the front window of his shop was not lit, the parking lot in front of the building was full, and numerous people were inside waiting for their turn. It’s unclear whether he was still cutting hair Friday.
David Kallman, Manke’s attorney, said Thursday he plans to appeal both decisions — on the suspensions and the TRO — to the Michigan Supreme Court.
“We were astounded that the Court of Appeals majority would issue a decision that so clearly violates the law and court rules,” Kallman said in an emailed statement Thursday. “This appeal to the Supreme Court will allow Mr. Manke to be heard so that he can continue to exercise his constitutional right to speak out and earn a living and to keep his barbershop open in a safe and responsible manner.”
Barbershops and salons have been closed for weeks by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said the risk of spreading the coronavirus was too great. Manke, however, reopened on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.”
Manke has been operating in defiance of Whitmer’s executive order that instructed all “non-essential” businesses to close. Those state orders will continue at least through June 12, and possibly longer for hair salons and barbershops.
He continued to cut hair despite the suspension of his business and barber licenses, and he gave free haircuts a week ago during a Capitol protest against the coronavirus restrictions.
State officials twice sought temporary restraining orders in 35th Circuit Court to stop Manke from cutting hair.
After Owosso police cited Manke with two misdemeanors on May 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services served him with a cease and desist letter on May 8 and then sought a TRO when he refused to stop cutting hair.
On May 11, Judge Matthew Stewart denied a request by the AG’s office to issue a temporary restraining order requiring Manke to close, saying, in part, that since Michigan State Police troopers didn’t arrest Manke on May 8, there was no emergency and a hearing could take place at a later date.
On May 14, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served Manke with notice his license was suspended.
On May 20, Stewart denied the state’s second request. He said there was no particular emergency requiring immediate action.
Manke still faces the two misdemeanor citations issued by Owosso police. He faces 90 days in jail and a possible $1,000 fine.
A hearing in 66th District Court is scheduled for June 23, but Kallman has said he plans to file motions to have the citations dismissed.
In addition to those citations, while his license is suspended, Manke faces a $1,000 fine for every haircut he performs.
