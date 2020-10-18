OWOSSO — Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Friday that several misdemeanor citations issued to barber Karl Manke were dismissed by his office.
Manke, who operated his barbershop during the COVID-19 pandemic in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, gathered national headlines over the summer. He was issued two misdemeanor tickets by Owosso police, but kept his shop open. Manke pleaded not guilty at a hearing earlier this month at his arraignment in 66th District Court.
David Kallman, Manke’s attorney, previously stated he will file motions to have the charges dismissed, after Manke won several other court battles with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Manke still faces a pending hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 before the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, however.
The 77-year-old has become a symbol of resistance to Whitmer’s sweeping stay-home order and other restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
Kallman previously called the charges “illegal and unlawful because the legislature refused to extend her declared state of emergency.”
In May, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said his department would not use its resources to enforce the governor’s executive orders.
