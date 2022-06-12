“I thought you were grounded,” says Rick Morris, owner/operator of Owosso’s singular cycling institution, House of Wheels.
It’s a mild Wednesday afternoon and a gaggle of tweens has just spilled in through the back door of his bike shop and started flowing past repair jobs towards the sales floor.
It’s unclear at whom Morris’s salvo is directed, but there must have been at least one semi-guilty conscience in the crew.
“Who’s grounded?” the aggrieved party asks. “Me? I’m not grounded.”
“Can I answer your phone?” they add, in response to the appropriate stimulus. He is denied this particular thrill. Instead, mechanic Josh Meadows quells the ringing.
Meadows, 35, is one of the yeomen currently employed by Morris. He’s been on the job — a jack-of-all-trades-type role which includes sales, repairs, “toilet cleaning” and “garbage man” duties, per the boss — for going on five years now and represents the end product of the virtuous cycle that the House of Wheels has been spinning out for 50 years now.
Meadows, originally from Lennon, was once a tween invader of House of Wheels himself.
“I did the same thing when I was a kid,” Meadows said. “I came to the shop and bugged Rick.” Everybody at the store was “always nice” to him he said, “and that kept me a lifelong cyclist.”
That’s the House of Wheels in a nutshell.
‘Bike gang’ to mechanic
It’s unsurprising Morris has a bit of a soft spot for small-time rowdies. He was one himself once, in a manner of speaking.
Mild as he may appear, Morris, now 65, was apparently once a member of a “bike gang” in his youth. Summer days would be spent “riding all the back streets and alleys of Owosso,” with his fellow “quiet wheels” — so-called, to distinguish them from the “rumble-rumble” Harley-Davidson variety bikes.
He acknowledges he may have occasionally gotten into some measure of mischief — and is mum on what that may have been, despite any statute of limitations having long since passed.
He may not have known it right away, but all that time on two wheels would give him a career.
Even before Morris was a pro, he was helping keep machines upright.
“I used to fix bikes in our garage at home … neighbors’ bikes, or whatever,” Morris said.
It made him a invaluable asset when his parents — Nelson and Alice — decided to get into the cycling business, opening up shop at 816 W. Main St. in the fall of 1972 and installing their son as chief mechanic.
Morris was only 16 at the time, a junior at Owosso High School. His limited availability set store hours, so the store operated from 2 to 8 p.m. until the summer rolled around, he said.
Bike boom
Bike-mania was so prominent in the early part of the 1970s that the period from 1970 to 1975 was known as the “bike boom.”
In 1971, the year before House of Wheels opened, Time Magazine reported the bicycle was riding “the biggest wave of popularity in its 154-year history” and that “sales in many bicycle shops are racing 200% ahead of last year’s level.”
Such was the boom’s significance that Carl Bernstein — later one of the most prominent names to run down the Watergate story — wrote about it in his early days on staff at the Washington Post.
Clearly, getting into the bike business was the thing to do at the time.
But fads fizzle, and the peaks of the boom would soon give way to troughs. In 1975, bike sales in the U.S. were halved. It would have been perfectly understandable if House of Wheels was one of the casualties.
Instead, it not only endured, but arguably thrived, expanding into the new decade with a move into the slightly larger storefront of 814 W. Main St. in 1979.
In the early 1990s, a second expansion occurred … back to 816 W. Main, which House of Wheels reacquired and “punched a hole in the wall of” to connect it to their existing premises.
“First we outgrew one side, then the other” said Morris, “and now you see we’ve got 20 bikes outside, because we don’t have enough room.”
A community asset
Morris credits the store’s success to consistency and plain-dealing.
“The community’s always supported us, because we’ve always been a fair store,” he said. “We’ve never ripped people off. People appreciate that.
“Actually, people come from the big cities, because … you’re dealt with by the same guys, year after year after year. I think if you treat people right, you gain trust.”
Of course the biggest factor in that “year after year after year” equation is Morris himself. Even before his father’s passing in 1995 — and even though his mother was still keeping the books as of the shop’s 40th anniversary in 2012 (she passed in 2015) — Morris has been House of Wheels’ central, immutable figure, his friendly presence and accommodating nature becoming integral to the store’s brand, which, he says, is in many ways stronger than that of any bike manufacturer’s.
Among the initial makes the House sold were Japanese Fujis and English Raleighs. For a good 20 years the store sold Giant bikes in large numbers, but when the company insisted their wares make up half of his inventory, Morris demurred.
“And we never skipped a beat,” he said. “After so many years of being good to people, you become the brand.”
In 2014 House of Wheels was named one of the top stores in North America by the National Bicycle Dealer’s Association, which recognizes outlets for “excellence in retail … integrity, inclusiveness, spirit, and commitment to grow ridership.”
Morris’s cycling advocacy cannot be denied.
Among his more notable efforts included campaigning for the Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Rail Trail project. Completed in 2015 after years of effort, the 41.3 mile trail — which follows a former train corridor operated by the Central Michigan Railroad — was a major undertaking.
Morris joked that he “got beat up by farmers, because people didn’t want it … we had to convince them that the trail wouldn’t be detrimental to their property.”
Then there is perhaps the most whimsical House of Wheels contribution to local cycle culture — the Owosso Bike Fest.
Held on the second Sunday of August for the past 16 years, it’s a unique event, tailored to cruise enthusiasts. It celebrates upright easy riders — road racers and mountain bikes need not apply.
Morris started the event after noticing a surge in “retro bike” interest that he felt wasn’t being served by existing events.
Bike Fest has several elements. There’s a showcase swap meet, a show, a ride and “bike games,” which includes newspaper and tire tosses for prizes. Hundreds of people have come from all over the state (and even Canada) for past iterations.
Lifelong memories
Fifty years is a lot of time for memories to build up — and a lot of time for them to grow fuzzy — but even amidst the clutter, some items stick out.
One item that has always tickled Morris is that his store is where cycling Hall of Famer John Tomac got his start.
Tomac is, statistically speaking, the greatest of the House of Wheels rascals made good, going from young BMX customer to multiple-time national champion mountain biker.
“There are not a lot of world champions in anything in Owosso, so it’s kind of cool that he was one of ‘em and with a bicycle.” said Morris.
More generally, Morris said he cherishes the memories of his employees — “all the guys that have worked here have been the best guys ever … they still come here and buy bike stuff even though they don’t work here any more” — and every interaction where a customer left smiling.
“When somebody leaves with a new bike, and they’re all happy, that’s the best,” he said. “You can’t get feeling much better about yourself, because you hooked someone up (to be) taking on the adventures of their life. It’s pretty rewarding to be the person that supplies that.”
Going forward
After five decades in the game, what does the future look like at House of Wheels?
“I don’t know. Just business as usual, I guess,” Morris said.
The years “went by too fast.”
“I mean, I always knew, yeah, this is our 30th anniversary, this is our 40th … but I guess when you’re just part of the community you don’t feel like it’s a job, I guess. You’re just the bike guy in town.”
Morris acknowledges that he’s pondered the notion of life after the House of Wheels — and its life after him — but as of now, there’s nothing definite in that direction.
In the meantime, he’s got to mentor the next generation. Right now there’s another 16-year-old mechanic in the shop, Ethan Jones, of Corunna.
In an echo of Morris, Jones says he’s “been fixing bikes for as long as I can remember, from BMX bikes to neighbor’s bikes, for whoever,” and that he first came into the store at age “10 or 11” with his father — another lifelong customer.
