CHESANING — Six Labs, a cannabis cultivation company, opened a 45,000-square-foot grow facility this summer, and is aiming to become an industry leader in “craft grower in the state.”
“We are thrilled to be launching our first cultivation lab in the Michigan market to provide retail partners and customers with access to uncompromising, high-quality cannabis products,” said Joe Ori, founding partner and director of communication.
“We’re confident that our premium cannabis will exceed expectations in Michigan, and we are positive that connoisseurs and new customers alike will appreciate the experience our products deliver.”
Ori said the facility, 795 Eden Way, has been open since July, and Six Labs spent more than $11 million on the location, which is equipped with a “veritable orchestra of high-tech gadgets” that will ensure the company’s marijuana is among the best available in Michigan.
The company in a recent press release highlighted its first full harvest in November.
“Our indoor cultivation lab is where science meets nature for the rigorous care of cannabis plants,” Ori said. “Developed by our team of brilliant agricultural engineers, our cultivation lab features revolutionary low energy lighting, a unique air system, and precision practices throughout that produces top-notch cannabis flowers with none of the harmful impurities.”
According to a press release from the company, every room in the Chesaning facility has smart sensors, custom HVAC systems, custom controls for irrigation, temperature and humidity, and adjustable LED lights.
Ori estimates the facility will eventually provide 50 local jobs; it currently employs about 30 people.
“Chesaning could not be a better partner or more friendly,” Ori said of the village’s marijuana-friendly business atmosphere. “We’re trying to pay them back by getting a lot of tax revenue for the village and hiring locally. And we’re also paying our employees very well.”
Ori, who lives in Chicago, said he makes the trip north two or three times per month.
He said Six Labs wants customers to know their products have been tested for safety, and will pass muster with the state and the Food and Drug Administration, should marijuana be legalized federally at some point in the future.
“We are on the precipice of potential federal legalization,” Ori said. “We forecasted that the FDA might get involved and we hope they do. If our facility doesn’t pass muster with the FDA, then no one else will. We’re trying to make the state understand if you’re going to require rigorous testing, there are regulations that need to be put in place to ensure cleanliness and purity for the user.”
Ori added that a “black market” exploded when Michigan legalized marijuana for recreational use, and not all of it was high-quality or even safe.
“The future is as bright as it can be, as long as state regulators understand competition is good,” Ori said.
According to its website, Six Labs sells its products to over 20 dispensaries across the state.
Ori said the company is currently looking to expand, and is in the process of getting permits to operate in Illinois.
For more information, visit six-labs.com or visit the Six Labs Facebook page.
